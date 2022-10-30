Prince William board set to vote on controversial data center proposal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince William County’s board will vote Tuesday on a plan to convert 2,100 acres of rural land into a data center complex that supporters say could provide crucial tax dollars to use for crowded schools and other problems, while opponents argue it would be a death knell for Northern Virginia’s rural countryside.

The “Digital Gateway” proposal in the Gainesville area would be the largest land-use change in decades in the steadily growing county of nearly 485,000 residents. It asks the county’s board of supervisors to amend planning guidelines for that portion of what is known as the “Rural Crescent,” an 80,000-acre swath of the Occoquan watershed where development has been largely restricted to agricultural uses or one home spaced every 10 acres.

Initiated by local property owners seeking to leave the increasingly traffic-congested area, the proposal would require the sale of more than 200 homes and small farms — most of which are already under contract with either QTS Realty Trust or Compass Datacenters, the two companies that hope to build as much as 27 million square feet of data centers on the site.

Mary Ann Ghadban, an area farm owner who has been a driving force for the proposed changes, said the once-rural countryside already has changed, making the area ripe for such a development. Twelve-story-high power lines run through the area, supplying power to nearby Loudoun County, which hosts the world’s largest hub of data centers.

“We’re only doing this because we already have massive transmission power lines right in our backyard,” Ghadban said.

But the Digital Gateway proposal has generated intense opposition in a portion of the county that, over the decades, has seen sprawling countryside chipped away by residential developments and, increasingly, data centers.

Over the decades, the community has defeated proposals to build an auto racetrack near the Manassas National Battlefield Park, a mega mall and Disney theme park that became the subject of congressional hearings.

But Kathryn Kulick, vice-chair of the HOA Roundtable of Prince William County, a group of community organizations opposing the plan, called this fight more consequential because, she said, “industrial sprawl” in the form of even more data centers “will be lit like a grenade” if the project is approved.

Capitalizing on an industry

County officials regard the Digital Gateway plan — which they estimate would generate an additional $400 million in annual tax revenue — as a way to capitalize on the data center industry’s rapidly expanding footprint in Northern Virginia as more people shop online, drive smart cars or work from home, with the mega computers inside data centers making those activities possible.

The county is also studying ways to expand an overlay district abutting the Rural Crescent, where most of the data centers in Prince William are concentrated. A county-commissioned study last year found that the area is running out of land marketable to data center developers as several surrounding jurisdictions compete to attract an industry that requires few local services.

Prince William has 35 data centers, covering 6 million square feet, with another 5.4 million square feet under development inside and outside the overlay district, according to the county’s economic development department.

The extra tax dollars from the Digital Gateway would allow the county to better deal with a host of problems, said county board chair Ann Wheeler (D), who supports the proposal. In some neighborhoods, portable classroom trailers have become a permanent fixture in crowded schools. Meanwhile, the region’s high cost of living has some lower-income residents struggling to keep their homes or unable to purchase one.

“This has always been about jobs and opportunities for moving Prince William County forward,” Wheeler said, adding that the county’s relatively small commercial tax base has meant relying more on residential tax revenue to pay for services. The largest employers in the bedroom community are the county government and public school system.

“We’re not like Fairfax; we don’t have Tysons Corner or even Reston,” she said. “We’re not like Loudoun that has half a billion dollars in data center revenue. Yet, we’re trying to keep up with them in terms of services and, right now, we’re doing that on the backs of residential homeowners.”

Loudoun receives about $576 million in annual taxes from the industry. Prince William, the next largest data center hub in Northern Virginia, receives about $79 million per year.

Environmental concerns

Environmental groups warn against adding more impervious surface to the Occoquan watershed, where urban runoff and sewage from homes has increased the levels of salinity in the Occoquan Reservoir, a prime source of fresh drinking water for the region.

Under the proposal, about 800 acres of the designated area would be set aside as parkland, trails and wildlife corridors, though QTS and Compass have told county officials they want to use some of that land for electrical infrastructure, storm water retention ponds and other support facilities.

The proposal includes a provision to extend public water and sewer lines to the data centers, though it adds that “efficient water usage” would be encouraged at the site, including in the form of cooling systems that use recycled water or no water at all. Noise from the data centers would also have to be kept to 60 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night, about the volume of a normal conversation.

Fairfax Water, the utility that serves as the reservoir’s steward, urged the county board in a March letter to incorporate into its decision about the project “a rigorous evaluation of the potential impacts to water quality” before any data centers are built there, a plea echoed by Fairfax County.

A study into the effects of development in the entire watershed is underway but isn’t expected to be completed until some time next year, Thomas J. Smith, the county’s director of public works, told the county’s planning commission last month before that body recommended the proposal be approved in a 4-3-1 vote.

The proposal also seeks to have Pageland Lane, which runs adjacent to the site, expanded from two lanes to four and to reroute traffic cutting through nearby Manassas National Battlefield Park to surrounding roads.

Fairfax County also expressed concerns about those ideas, saying they could affect streams, parks and homeowners near its border with Prince William.

The site’s proximity to the battlefield — where two major Civil War battles were fought — has sparked additional opposition, including from documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and the county’s own historical commission. Unmarked graves of formerly enslaved people are also believed to be in the area.

During the historical commission’s meeting earlier this month, commission member Jim Burgess (Occoquan) called the plan “an atrocious atrocity,” in part because of the potential for data centers to be visible from the battlefields — despite guarantees in the proposal to incorporate tree and plant buffers and building height and design requirements meant to keep those structures hidden.

“It’s a horrible plan promoted by developers and people who are going to get filthy rich by it,” Burgess said, referring to the Pageland Lane area homeowners before the commission unanimously voted to urge the board of supervisors to reject the plan. “We should not be supporting this kind of development.”

Crossing political lines

The battle over the proposal has transcended local political party lines.

Some of the board’s five Democrats cast the question of allowing a lucrative industry in the Rural Crescent as one of social equity as the county seeks to accommodate more residents and businesses.

“There is a way to do this,” Supervisor Victor S. Angry (D-Neabsco) said. “We’ve just got to have a serious conversation about how do it and not just, ‘We’re not going to do it.’”

With the Dominion Energy utility company saying the Digital Gateway complex would likely require more transmission lines to serve those facilities, other local Democrats argue that the cost to the surrounding environment would be too high.

“There is not a question about whether the area’s wetlands, streams, wilderness and wildlife will be harmed; it’s to what extent that harm will take place,” Del. Danica A. Roem (D-Manassas), whose district includes the nearby 1,863-home Heritage Hunt neighborhood where most of the opposition is rooted, wrote in a local opinion column published Thursday.

On Friday, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville), who along with Supervisor Yesli Vega (R-Coles) has adamantly opposed the plan, called on her board colleagues to delay the vote, arguing that more time is needed to study the potential impacts.

“This freight train needs to slow down,” Lawson said, during a news conference with environmental and slow-growth groups symbolically held next to the Occoquan Reservoir at Lake Ridge Park in Woodbridge, 22 miles from the proposed site.

Supervisor Pete Candland (R-Gainesville), the board’s third Republican and a normally outspoken critic of data center development, has been quiet on the issue. He angered his GOP colleagues and supporters earlier this year when — joining his neighbors in the area encompassed by the Digital Gateway proposal — he and his wife included their family’s home in the plan.

Candland, who has said the decision to sell came after it became obvious the Digital Gateway plan would go forward, recused himself from voting on any aspect of the proposal. He declined to comment for this article.

Residents in the surrounding area launched recall campaigns against Candland and Wheeler over the issue.

They have accused Wheeler of muscling through the Digital Gateway project to personally profit from the land-use change — noting that, according to disclosures filed by Wheeler, she and her husband own several hundred thousand dollars worth of technology company stocks.

Wheeler said they recently divested their portfolio away from Blackstone, which purchased QTS last year. She provided The Washington Post with a legal opinion written by county Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) last month saying that there appears be no conflict of interest.

“Anyone who understands finances would understand that anything Prince William County does would not move the needle on those stocks,” Wheeler said, calling the allegations “ludicrous.”

Ghadban, a real estate broker, was among those who fought to keep the area rural over the years.

Now, she is representing about a dozen of her neighbors in their sales transactions with the data center companies, standing to earn as much as 3 percent commission on the multimillion-dollar deals, according to an ongoing federal lawsuit filed by one of Ghadban’s former clients.

She wouldn’t discuss those arrangements, instead arguing that data centers make the most sense for the area, given the transmission lines, and that Prince William is facing an opportunity to shed its “junkyard” economic status in the region.

If the proposal is approved, she said, “we’re going to be able to be like the other wealthy counties in Northern Virginia.”

