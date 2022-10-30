Marine Corps Marathon: Fixture of D.C. fitness returns after 2 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like many runners, Kyle King was gearing up to run the Marine Corps Marathon last year. But the coronavirus was still too prevalent, and a month before the race, organizers called it off for the second year in row.

"That was tough," the 33-year-old said. But in another sign of life returning to normal, of society opening back up, King and about 11,400 others took off Sunday morning near Arlington National Cemetery for the 26.2-mile race past the area's most storied monuments and buildings. Crowds cheered. Runners pushed each other along. No one was stuck in their house or running out on their own.

“I loved it,” King says. “It was really high energy.”

The active-duty Marine, an artillery officer, certainly had a good vantage point. He led the whole way and finished first. “I’d been looking forward to having full-blown races again,” he said.

King’s mood was echoed by countless others Sunday. The race, a fixture of Washington’s fitness and social calendar for nearly five decades, was canceled in 2020 and 2021. A feeling of togetherness — and shared pain — was everywhere.

“The sense of community is coming back,” said Justin Huemme, 29, moments before starting the race with his wife Sierra, 27. “People are not afraid to get out and be social and be part of the race.”

The couple, both active-duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard, also ran to honor Sierra’s grandfather, a Marine. They’d had to wait for two years.

“We were preparing for it last year, looking forward to it,” Justin Huemme said. “Then it became like a lot of things: weddings, family get-togethers, friends, vacations. All those things that make life a solid journey. There’s only so much you can do without being outside your house.”

The race dates to 1976, when it started as the “Marine Corps Reserve Marathon.” Responsibility was transferred two years later to active-duty Marines. The race has grown into the nation’s largest marathon that doesn’t offer prize money, said race spokeswoman Kristen Loflin, and as such is known as “The People’s Marathon.”

Large crowds have come out for memorable moments.

In 1989, according to race officials, Bob Wieland, a medically discharged Army medic who lost both his legs in Vietnam, started the marathon several days early. He completed it, on his hands, in 79 hours and 57 minutes, with his last mile accompanied by 100 Marines marching in cadence.

Five years later, Oprah Winfrey ran the race to celebrate her 40th birthday. Vice President Al Gore ran the race with his daughters in 1997. And in 2006, 20,000 runners in one race crossed the finish line for the first time.

As covid swept the globe, shutting down road races, Marine Corps Marathon organizers held “virtual” races in which participants could chart their own routes. But it was hardly the same.

This year’s winner, King, certainly knew about the virus’s impact on races.

He’d run competitively in college and graduate school, joined the Marines, and around 2018 started training again for high-level racing. In 2019, at the World Military Games in of all places Wuhan, China, King finished 8th in marathon.

Then came covid shutdowns.

They didn’t slow down King’s training. He shifted a bit — more toward trail-running and ultramarathons. But he certainly missed the camaraderie and competition of large races.

And he naturally had his eye on the Marine Corps Marathon, a race that beyond its name has the corps stamped all over it. Uniformed Marines line the course, cheering on runners, handing out water, working security and picking up litter. “It was awesome to run in front of them,” King said after the race, “and bring in the win for the home team.”

Masks were virtually nonexistent Sunday. Interviews with runners — including those who still mask at certain indoor settings — said that reflected their vaccination status and what they know about limited outdoor transmission.

Georgetown law student Becca Ebert was more worried about her late decision to run the race — and a lack of preparation — than crowds or covid. Her longest recent training run was a half-marathon last month, and since then her runs had been a lot shorter.

“We all must live with the decisions we make,” she joked moments before the start.

Ebert said she’d grown tired of being cooped up and taking virtual classes. Vaccinated and boosted, she felt safe Sunday. She ran about 75 percent of the course and walked the rest. “There’s something nice about people being together,” she said of the crowd around her, “just being part of a community — and it’s a beautiful day.”

