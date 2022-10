One person was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

On Twitter, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said the blaze happened around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of College Parkway near Nelson Street. It became a two-alarm fire and roughly 100 firefighters responded, he said. Some streets in the area were closed.