D.C. elections: What to know about Initiative 82

What is Initiative 82?
Many D.C. workers who receive tips are paid the “tipped minimum” wage of $5.35 per hour instead of the non-tipped minimum wage of $16.10 per hour. Initiative 82 would change this system, gradually raising the tipped minimum to match the standard minimum by 2027.
What types of workers would it apply to?
D.C.’s tipped workers are primarily restaurant servers and bartenders, but parking valets would also be affected.
How does the “tipped minimum” wage work now?
Right now, the minimum wage of tipped workers in D.C. is $5.35 per hour. If tips the employee receives do not make the employee’s hourly wage add up to at least $16.10 per hour — the regular minimum wage — then employers are supposed to make up the difference.
How is Initiative 82 different from the tipped-wage initiative that voters passed in 2018?
A near-identical ballot measure, Initiative 77, was passed by 55 percent of District voters in 2018, but was repealed months later by the D.C. Council.
Who supports Initiative 82?
Adam Eidinger, an organizer with the pro-Initiative 82 D.C. Committee to Build a Better Restaurant Industry, said data show 90 percent of servers support the initiative — but may be scared of losing their jobs for speaking out.
“I think it’s going to pass over 60 percent,” he said. “What’s changed? Covid. People realize this is a dangerous job.”
Who is opposed to Initiative 82?
Several industry groups have spent money opposing Initiative 82, headlined by the “No to I82″ committee.
Eric Heidenberger, a partner in the D.C. Restaurant Group, which includes the Bottom Line and Shaw’s Tavern, said Initiative 82 could be a “death blow” for restaurants already reeling from inflation. “I don’t think a lot of people know how vulnerable small operators are in D.C. right now,” he said.
If Initiative 82 passes, will this mean the end of tipping in D.C.?
Initiative 82 won’t outlaw tipping — but if it passes, restaurateurs may increase prices or add service charges to offset labor costs, making some diners reluctant to add gratuities to higher bills.
Geoff Tracy, the owner of Chef Geoff’s and an opponent of the initiative, said passage will change how servers are paid but not increase their pay.
“It’s all going to end up on a paycheck every two weeks,” he said. “Less of it will be in their pockets.”
What have elected officials said about Initiative 82?
D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large), who led the Initiative 77 repeal effort in 2018 and is running for reelection this year, said shortly before the general election that he will not introduce legislation to overturn the outcome of the Initiative 82 vote, and that he does not believe fellow council members will do so, either.