D.C. elections: What to know about Initiative 82

For many Americans, the transaction seems simple: eat a meal at a restaurant or order a drink at a bar, then tip your server.

But amid concerns that servers, bartenders and others who work for tips in the District do not earn minimum wage, voters will decide on an initiative that would require employers to pay tipped workers the minimum wage. Initiative 82 comes four years after voters approved a similar measure in 2018 to increase tipped workers’ pay, but that initiative was repealed a few months later by the D.C. Council.