How Daikaya chef Katsuya Fukushima would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. As Katsuya Fukushima tells it, the recipe for his career never included Japanese cooking. Although the chef was born in Japan, he spent much of his youth in Hawaii and Maryland, attended the French culinary school L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg, and made a name for himself as the protege of Spanish master José Andrés — notably serving as the original chef de cuisine at Andrés’s acclaimed Minibar.

But when Daisuke Utagawa and Yama Jewayni decided to open the Penn Quarter ramen shop Daikaya a decade ago and Fukushima came aboard as chef and co-owner, he found himself reveling in his native cuisine. Before long, Fukushima was nudging his parents for family recipes and embarking on research trips to his birthplace.

“As a kid, I never appreciated going to Japan,” says Fukushima, 52. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m American.’ When I went back to Japan as an adult, it just changed me. I understand why I’m Japanese from seeing how people are there and why I am who I am. It’s just cooking food from my culture, so I feel very blessed.”

Earlier this month, Daikaya commemorated the restaurant’s millionth bowl of ramen served — a milestone the restaurant plans to celebrate by sending a contest winner on a round trip to Sapporo, Japan. Thinking more locally, Capitol Hill resident Fukushima envisions a perfect day in D.C. brimming with familiar faces, fine dining and unlikely indulgences.

I’m going to be selfish for my perfect day, which means the first thing I’d do is ask my girlfriend, Karen, to drop off our dogs with our friend Lindsey and her dog Hedwig — who our dogs love, so they’ll be in good hands. Then I would go to McDonald’s, pick up some breakfast and head over to my buddy Al Goldberg’s place. Al owns Mess Hall, and he loves making coffee — he has this beautiful antique espresso machine — plus we both share this secret love affair with McDonald’s. And the McGriddle is the perfect breakfast sandwich. Pancakes, sweetened with a little maple syrup, and sausage and egg? Yeah, that’s my go-to. So Al would make the coffee, and then we’d talk business.

Next, I’d drive back home, pick up my girlfriend, go to the National Gallery of Art and find works from some of my favorite artists. John Singer Sargent is one of my idols — his chalk drawings are incredible. I also love Edgar Degas, and Wayne Thiebaud because he does these portraits of cakes and lollipops and pies. For lunch, I’d go to the little garden cafe they have there — they used to bring in chefs and have them do the menus, and I took over their space for a week once.

I’d get dinner at Obelisk, which is owned by one of my dearest friends, Esther Lee. We worked together at Kaz Sushi Bistro when we were just cooks, and she calls me “Pork Chop” because Bill Clinton came in when I was working at Cashion’s Eat Place and got the pork chop — so everyone ordered it after that and I would just be bombarded with pork chops. Now Esther is a business owner and I’m a business owner, after we grew up in the city being line cooks. She highlights ingredients at Obelisk — it’s very straightforward, it’s not pretentious, and it’s very, very intelligent. I’ll always leave the meal up to Esther since she has a tasting menu, but it would include one dish I still dream about where she slices fresh, raw radishes on a plate with olive oil and bottarga.

After dinner, I’d go to 9:30 Club to see the Beastie Boys. I saw them once before there: It was snowing, all of the trains were delayed, the club was packed and they finally showed up, like, two hours late and rocked it out. Then I’d say hi to my guys at Haikan, which is right next to 9:30 Club, before heading over with my girlfriend to Barmini, where they do awesome cocktails and little snacks that are very well thought out. My old mentor José would be there, and I’d jump behind the bar to make my version of his favorite cocktail, which is a gin and tonic but with Japanese ingredients.

From Barmini, I’d walk over to New Big Wong in Chinatown. I started off with José taking me to New Big Wong after late nights of working, and I kept the tradition alive and now take my guys there. So I’d meet up with a lot of my cooks from the past, cooks from now, chefs from the past, chefs from now, and we’d just have this feast, spend time together and catch up. That would be a perfect end to the night.

