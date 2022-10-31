Off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with drug distribution

Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria, faces charges of possessing at least 2.5 kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute and while carrying a firearm. He could face 20 years in prison or more if convicted.

Detectives had opened an investigation into Welch after receiving a tip that he might be distributing cocaine, and caught him as he was stocking up, according to Arlington County police.

“He was taken into custody on the afternoon of October 28 in the 1300 block of S. Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” Arlington police said in a news release. They added that a gun was recovered at the scene, and a search of the officer’s residence turned up more narcotics and firearms.