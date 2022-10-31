Multiple injuries after crash involving Metrobus in Silver Spring

A collision involving multiple vehicles including a Metrobus resulted in injuries and snarled traffic in Silver Spring on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer said that a collision, which involved multiple vehicles, resulted in one person being pinned.
Authorities are evaluating multiple patients, Piringer said.
Montgomery County police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and no further information about the incident was immediately available.
Maryland transportation officials said Georgia Avenue was closed at East-West Highway, and all lanes are blocked in both directions.
Crash. Georgia Avenue NB/SB (US-29) at MD-410 (East-West Highway). Montgomery County, MD. All lanes are blocked in both directions. WB MD-410 is also blocked. Follow authority direction.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 31, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.