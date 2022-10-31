The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Multiple injuries after crash involving Metrobus in Silver Spring

October 31, 2022 at 4:19 p.m. EDT

A collision involving multiple vehicles including a Metrobus resulted in injuries and snarled traffic in Silver Spring on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 3 p.m., a Metrobus stopped at a traffic light at Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway in Silver Spring was struck in the rear by a van, a WMATA spokesperson said. Two adult passengers on the bus were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the spokesperson.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer said that a collision, which involved multiple vehicles, resulted in one person being pinned.

Authorities are evaluating multiple patients, Piringer said.

Montgomery County police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and no further information about the incident was immediately available.

Maryland transportation officials said Georgia Avenue was closed at East-West Highway, and all lanes are blocked in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

