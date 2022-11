Gift Article Share

A teenager was shot and seriously wounded on Halloween night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said. The youth was shot about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place, the police said. His exact age was not immediately known. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight When found, he was unconscious but breathing, officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman, said.

No information was available immediately about the circumstances of the shooting.

The site is in a residential neighborhood about a half-mile southwest of the Frederick Douglass Bridge that carries South Capitol Street over the Anacostia River.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was connected in any way to observances of Halloween.

