Va. officials processing 149,000 ‘motor voter’ applications after glitch

Local elections officials in Virginia were scrambling Monday to process 149,000 “motor voter” registration applications suddenly sent to them over the weekend by the state Department of Elections, a problem related to computer failures that also happened earlier this month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The online applications were submitted by voters at Department of Motor Vehicles offices in advance of the Oct. 17 deadline for voter registration in Virginia, making those voters eligible to vote by absentee ballot or at polling stations on Nov. 8 once they are processed, elections officials said.

Voters whose applications aren’t processed before Nov. 8 can still vote on Election Day but would have to do so through a provisional ballot, those officials said.

Any voter who has a question about their registration status can call their local elections office or check the state Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov, officials said.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Eric Spicer, general registrar in Fairfax County, which received about 11,000 unprocessed motor voter applications over the weekend. Nearby Prince William County received about 6,000 such applications while Loudoun County had about 4,500, officials there said.

“The voters did their part,” Spicer said. “We need to make sure they can get registered on time.”

The Department of Elections said the problem was caused by the same technical glitch within the statewide voter registration system that led the department to send 107,000 unprocessed motor voter applications to local offices earlier this month. A DMV spokeswoman said her department was not aware of the new problem.

The new batch was discovered after several voters who tried to cast ballots after early voting in Virginia began on Sept. 23 learned that their information had not been entered into the system, the Department of Elections said. In each case, those voters were registered on-site and were allowed to vote, the department said.

“I am very grateful for the vigilance of Virginia’s general registrars in quickly surfacing concerns during early voting,” said Susan Beals, elections commissioner under Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), said in a statement. “I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day.”

The problem has surfaced amid intensifying scrutiny over any potential problems in the midterm elections as control over the House and Senate hangs in the balance.

Youngkin won his election last year after promising to bring “election integrity” and business-world efficiency to government. Additionally, Attorney General Jason S. Miyares created an “Election Integrity Unit” in his office, explaining in a recent opinion essay that the move was mainly a restructuring of attorneys and other staff in his office already working on election issues.

The state Department of Elections said it is in the midst of improving the state’s long-troubled voter registration system, which is known as VERIS and dates from about 2007. Last week, the department announced it hired a contractor to install a new statewide system.

Local election officials said the new batch of unprocessed applications to process will mean extra work during an already busy period after early voting started.

Spicer said his office in Fairfax will bring in 20 additional workers to help deal with the applications, which each take about two minutes to process.

Judy Brown, the general registrar in Loudoun County, said her office has asked its staff to come in early and plan to stay late until the applications are processed.

State officials were helping, removing duplicate applications from the system, Brown said.

“It is what it is,” Brown said, about the extra work. “It’s very unfortunate. But we can only do the best we can to try to get notices out to the voters. We still have a lot of things we need to do to get ready for the election.”

