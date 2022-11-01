D.C.'s criminal code revamp passes first City Council vote

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to revamp and rewrite its criminal code — pushing the massive reform closer to becoming law after a 16-year process. The bill, parts of which were opposed by some law enforcement and city leaders, passed unanimously through the council in a first vote. The council is slated to take a second vote on the measure in two weeks.

If passed and signed by the mayor, the bill would eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences, allow for jury trials in almost all misdemeanor cases and reduce the maximum penalties for offenses such as burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. The reform would take place over a three-year period to give the courts, police, and other groups time to ensure officials are up to date on the changes, officials have said.

Public safety committee chair Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) described the act as a “monumental, consequential piece of legislation,” and the culmination of 16 years of planning.

“A comprehensive modernization of our criminal code has never occurred here in the District,” Allen said. “As a result, our criminal laws are a mess and have been ranked among the worst in the country largely because we have never undergone a revision process like this.”

The bill, though, is not completely uncontroversial. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, and U.S. Attorney for the District Matthew M. Graves have said that while they agree with most of the planned revisions, others would reduce the tools available to law enforcement and potentially strain a court system that is already stretched thin.

Graves said in a statement sent to members of the council that he was concerned in particular over the proposed reform lowering the statutory maximum penalties for offenses such as burglaries, carjackings and robberies. Allen has noted that doing so would make the penalties on the books “more closely match actual sentences handed down every day in court.”

When council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) asked if the U.S. Attorney’s concerns had been resolved, Allen responded: “I don’t think that the final product for any stakeholder is going to reflect every single concern, but they have said they believe it should move forward.”

Allen said that since 2006, the Criminal Code Reform Commission and its predecessor, the Criminal Code Revision Project, reviewed best practices across the country and within the District to draft a modernized criminal code.

Jinwoo Park, the Executive Director of the Criminal Code Reform Commission, asserted that the current code has led to uncertainty for people facing criminal charges.

“This is going to provide so much clarity and make it much simpler for ordinary people, as well as practitioners, to navigate their way through the criminal justice system,” Park said.

The bill drew particular support from those who advocate for a criminal justice system that is less focused on incarceration.

Heather Pinckney, Director of the Public Defender Service, said at a news conference in October that the revised code would modernize and make criminal laws in the city more understandable. Amy Fettig, Executive Director at The Sentencing Project, called the vote “a critical step towards equal justice and fairness.”

“We are pleased that the DC Council voted today to modernize its criminal justice system,” Fettig said in a statement. “As it goes for a final vote later this month, The Sentencing Project strongly urges Mayor Bowser to join with community leaders, experts, and practitioners in support of the RCCA to improve public safety and fairness in DC.”

The bill previously received unanimous support in the five-member judiciary and public safety committee.

