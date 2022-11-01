Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lawrence Bradford — who died Sept. 26 at age 78 — was the Johnny Appleseed of D.C. hand dance, the fluid swing dance that is the official dance of the District of Columbia. I’d heard Bradford had taught roughly 10,000 people to dance at his Smooth & EZ Hand Dance Institute, the dance school he founded in 1992.

I was wrong. “We taught closer to 15,000 people to dance,” said Shirley Robinson-Turner, who was a student in Bradford’s first class and went on to run the dance school with him.

Among those were hundreds of people who were certified to teach Bradford’s method, which at its most basic level involved listening for the rhythm and following it. Bradford spent his life following the rhythm — in all its myriad forms.

To those in the dance community, the native Washingtonian was known as “Brad,” but, to mix metaphors, Bradford had his feet in a lot of pies. To the basketball community, he was “Catfish,” a nickname bestowed because “he basically looked like a catfish, or something to that effect,” said his son, Dwayne Bradford.

Bradford was a standout basketball player at Western High School and later at Federal City College, as the University of the District of Columbia was known then. He joined the staff at UDC, where he became director of the computer center and served a brief term as interim vice president.

Bradford was also a black belt in karate. He taught martial arts. He coached youth basketball, too, and his teams from St. Augustine’s smoked the Catholic Youth Organization competition.

You hear people say those who can “do,” those who can’t “teach.” Bradford could do both. He loved to master something, then share that mastery with others. Dwayne said his father announced one summer that he was going to teach his children how to play chess.

“We were like 8, 9 years old,” said Dwayne. “Even checkers, he’d teach us the moves. Tic-tac-toe. This man, he played jacks and jumped double-Dutch. Everything he did, he taught an angle around it, how to approach it.”

And so it was with hand dance. Hand dance is a couples swing dance, the “hand” in the name signifying that dancers touch and hold one another. It grew out of the jitterbug and the Lindy Hop of the 1930s and ’40s, said D.C. filmmaker Beverly Lindsay-Johnson, who made the 2010 documentary “Hand Dance: A Capitol Swing.”

When the dance seemed in danger of fading away during the height of disco, people such as Bradford were determined to keep it alive. He had grown up devouring the movies of Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and the Nicholas Brothers, his son said.

Smooth & EZ grew out of a class Bradford taught in 1992 at the Solar Eclipse nightclub on Bladensburg Road NE. The club’s owner, Larry Beasley, had noticed couples hand dancing to the oldies music he played. But many people sat on the side, unsure of the moves. He asked Bradford to teach them.

“Back in the day, nobody took classes,” Lindsay-Johnson said. “You learned from your community, you learned from your sisters and brothers and cousins and parents.”

Bradford broke down the steps and demonstrated the patterns. There were 32 pupils in his first class, said Robinson-Turner. Over the decades, students ranged in age from 6 to 80. And always, Bradford was thinking of the future.

“Brad said, ‘If I teach people how to use my verbiage and my method, then they can help me teach more people,’ ” Robinson-Turner said. “Brad’s goal was for D.C. hand dance never to die.” (Most recently, the classes have been taught at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Md.)

Bradford’s students competed around the world. So did he, most often with his partner B.J. Jones. He helped found the National Hand Dance Association, was featured at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and was instrumental in having hand dance named the city’s official dance.

Besides his son, Dwayne, Bradford’s survivors include his daughters Cherine Dyson, Gertrina Avent and Lannette Bradford-Preston. His daughter Vera Bradford died in March. His sister Annette Bradford-Miller also survives him, as do nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Those are his blood relatives. But thousands of others are descended from Lawrence “Catfish”/ “Brad” Bradford, too, the ones who listen to the rhythm and let it take them away.

Said Robinson-Turner: “You hear people say, ‘Oh, she has a song in her heart.’ Well Brad had a dance in his heart. Brad had a rhythm in his head that he wanted to share with everyone.”

