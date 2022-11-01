Even with head start on counting, some Md. election results could take time

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About half of Maryland counties have started counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, making use of a court ruling aimed at streamlining election results after a primary season marked by delays. But even with the head start, local election officials said voters can still expect to wait days or weeks for all ballots to be counted — meaning potential holdups in calling tight races.

Most large jurisdictions, like Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties — which account for nearly half of the total requested mail-in ballots — started canvassing in October. But smaller counties with fewer staff, resources and ballots are sticking with the old rule: waiting until two days after the election to begin counting mail-in ballots.

Shortly after polls close on Nov. 8, results from early voting and mail-in ballots counted before Election Day will be released. In subsequent hours on election night, in-person Election Day results will be released. For landslide races, it is likely that the number of mail-in ballots remaining to count will not be statistically significant enough to impact the outcome of the race, and news organizations will be able to project a winner on election night. But for tighter races, the surge of mail-in votes means voters could wait days for a victor to be named.

Maryland voters have requested more than 625,000 mail-in ballots as of Monday, according to State Board of Elections data. Eleven of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions have already begun or scheduled dates before Election Day to begin canvassing — or counting — the mail-in ballots. Those 10 counties, and Baltimore City, account for about 75 percent of requested ballots statewide. Anne Arundel County is the largest jurisdiction opting to only canvass after Election Day, with more than 68,000 mail-in ballot requests.

“[Early canvassing] helped, but I can’t say it’s significant,” said Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya. “It all depends how much we get at the end. That’s the magic question.”

As of Monday, local election offices had received more than 290,000 mail-in ballots. In Maryland’s 2018 general election, which like this year had no presidential race, 2,335,128 people — 59 percent of eligible voters — voted, and just over 120,000 submitted absentee ballots.

This summer, primary results were delayed as voters’ growing preference for mail-in voting ran up against pandemic-era staffing challenges and a Maryland election law that prohibits counting mail-ins until two days after Election Day. Legislators this session tried to change the law, which dates back to a time when mail voting accounted only for a small percentage of overall ballots cast, but Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed the bill, citing other concerns about election security.

It took three days for the Associated Press to name Wes Moore as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, as election officials worked through more than 346,000 mail-in ballots in the primary. Montgomery County, which received more than 75,000 mail-in ballots and had the most significant delays, took nearly four weeks to complete its canvass.

The State Board of Elections sought emergency relief ahead of the general election from a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge, who suspended the law and allowed election officials to begin canvassing on Oct. 1. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox appealed the decision, arguing that the power to change election rules rests with lawmakers, not a judge. The Maryland Court of Appeals sided with the State Board of Elections.

Cox, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump and has described the 2020 presidential election as “stolen,” has not publicly committed to accepting the election results since the judges’ ruling and has urged supporters to monitor state ballot drop-boxes for suspicious activity.

But even for counties that have already begun canvassing, there will be significant work remaining after Election Day. Frederick County hosted three days of early canvassing from Oct. 17 to 19, in which canvassers tabulated about 4,000 ballots and smoothed out the process for a more streamlined system when they begin canvassing again on Nov. 10, said election Director Barbara Wagner.

Still, with more than 28,000 requests for mail-in ballots, Wagner said it will be a significant effort to certify results by Nov. 18, the earliest date local boards of elections can do so under state law. (The cutoff for mail-in ballots postmarked be Election Day is 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.)

“We’re going to need every bit of those 10 days,” she said.

In canvassing, each ballot is reviewed by a two-person team — one Republican and one Democrat — for any rips, tears or alterations that would prevent a machine from reading it. For damaged ballots that cannot be scanned, the canvassing team copies the voter’s choices onto a blank ballot, checks the work and sends the ballot off to be scanned. Web delivery mail-in and provisional ballots also have additional steps that take longer to properly account for.

The team also checks for whether a voter has signed the outside of the ballot envelope, since only signed ballots can be opened and counted. If a ballot is missing a signature, local election officials will try to contact the voter to come in and sign it.

Zelaya of Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, said the office has received about 39,000 mail-in ballots and canvassed just over 30,000. But, more than 138,000 ballots have been requested as of Monday. The office has scheduled two more canvassing days before Election Day and 14 days after with the goal of making it through the bulk of mail-in ballots by Nov. 30, he said. The statewide certification deadline is scheduled for Dec. 13.

In Harford County, election officials opted to wait until Nov. 10 to begin the canvassing process because of the significant space, resources and number of people it takes to canvass ballots. Election Director Stephanie Taylor said with other pre-election preparation, like election judge training, elections officials wanted to wait until they could give canvassing their full attention.

Taylor said she has no doubt they will be able to make the Nov. 18 deadline with just over 21,000 requested mail-in ballots and the capacity to canvass up to 10,000 ballots a day.

In Carroll County, Election Director Katherine Berry said in an email that her office was also able to canvass 10,000 ballots a day during the 2020 election. With only 9,000 ballots received so far, she said the number of mail-in ballots did not warrant adding early canvassing days.

“We appreciate the diligence of the local boards in assessing the most appropriate canvassing approach for their individual teams and always placing the integrity of the election process above all else to ensure the will of Maryland voters is heard through their votes,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda H. Lamone in a statement earlier this month.

