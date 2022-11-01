Montgomery County Council passes antisemitism resolution amid pushback

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“We are living in very, very dangerous times,” said Ron Halber, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, who supported the resolution. “That just highlights the need for a repudiation of antisemitism.”

Advertisement

Despite widespread agreement that the county should denounce antisemitic hate, a vote on the resolution was postponed until Tuesday after some community groups voiced concerns that the definition of antisemitism in the resolution was too broad.

At the heart of the controversy is a dispute over whether the resolution should use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which has been widely accepted by national, state and local governments but also has been criticized as potentially inhibiting free speech and encroaching on academic freedom. That definition includes an example of antisemitism that some believe conflates criticism of the Israeli government with bigotry.

In the months between the resolution’s introduction and Tuesday’s vote, the language was adjusted to address some of the concerns of those who opposed it. A line was added to clarify that “criticism of Israeli government policies or actions does not constitute antisemitism.” The resolution also states that such criticism or anti-Zionism can become antisemitic if it denies the Jewish right to self-determination or if it employs antisemitic tropes.

Advertisement

Still, on Monday, representatives of a coalition of groups, including a local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the New Synagogue Project, stood on the steps of the council building in the rain to demand that the council reject the IHRA definition and seek more public input on the resolution. The groups said they would support a resolution that condemns antisemitic hate but could not support including the IHRA definition because they thought it could quash criticisms of Israeli government policies and actions.

“This definition poses a significant threat to constitutionally protected free speech,” said Zainab Chaudry, the director of the CAIR office in Maryland. “Resolutions are meant to be unifying, not divisive and contentious.”

Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said the county council missed an opportunity to find common ground and take a collective stance against hate and antisemitism. He acknowledged the opposition’s concerns and decried the lack of public debate over the resolution but also called on the council to vote unanimously in support the resolution.

Advertisement

“I do so soberly, acknowledging that no matter what the outcome today, harm will be done,” he said. “I strongly believe that I must still vote for this resolution.”

As members of the council shared their perspectives on the resolution and reflected on the community feedback in its favor and against it, some members of the audience shouted jeers.

“You’re making a mistake,” one person said.

“This is not a dialogue,” another shouted. “This is our county government.”

As the vote neared, the atmosphere was increasingly tense, and the crowd had to be quieted repeatedly. After the council unanimously affirmed the resolution, supporters cheered and opponents heckled.

“This resolution serves as a powerful statement to our community and in many ways is just the start to this very important conversation,” Friedson said.

GiftOutline Gift Article