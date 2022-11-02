Architect of the Capitol abused car privileges, posed as law enforcement official, report says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, who oversees operation of some of the nation’s most historic buildings, has been accused by his office’s inspector general of using government vehicles for family getaways and misrepresenting himself as a law enforcement officer. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Blanton, a Trump appointee who was earning more than $172,000 a year in 2020, committed "administrative, ethical and policy violations as well as evidence of criminal violations throughout the investigation,” the Oct. 26 report by the Office of Inspector General found.

″Blanton misled and provided false information to investigators on multiple occasions. Blanton used taxpayer dollars to fund an additional personal vehicle for his family...Blanton’s actions have violated every pillar the Office of the Inspector General operates under including theft, fraud, waste and abuse against not only the Architect of the Capitol but also the taxpayer."

Advertisement

Messages left on Wednesday morning for Blanton and his wife were not returned. A spokesperson for the Architect of the Capitol also did not return messages.

Some Democrats are calling for Blanton’s resignation, The Post’s Joe Davidson reported Wednesday.

“Based on the overwhelming evidence of misconduct outlined in this report, Mr. Blanton must resign. He should be held accountable and reimburse the government,” said a statement issued by six top Democrats who chair committees that oversee the agency.

Blanton and his family repeatedly used his office’s SUVs for weekend trips to a Loudoun County craft brewery, destinations in Florida and South Carolina, and “general family use,” according to the inspector general’s investigation. The vehicles were often driven by his spouse Michelle and their adult daughter without him in the vehicle. In total, the report determined that, from January 2020 to February 2022, Blanton and his family logged nearly 30,000 miles using his government SUVs, though only about 10,400 miles should have been driven, based on his commute from his residence to the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

His daughter “advised the Office of the Inspector General that her father had given her permission" to use the government cars, the report said. “She had transported both her friends and boyfriend in the vehicle and referred to using the Architect of the Capitol’s fuel as ‘free gas.’”

In one instance, the report said Blanton used his government Jeep Cherokee in June 2020 to chase a car that struck his daughter’s boyfriend’s vehicle near their home. The suspect’s lawyer said that Blanton made “an affirmative action” when asked if he was “law enforcement” while the hit-and-run was under investigation, according to the report. The Fairfax County police report identified Blanton as an “off-duty D.C. police officer” and that he’d “activated the emergency equipment” of his government SUV when pursuing the suspect that hit his daughter’s boyfriend’s car.

“Interviews confirmed that, based on Blanton’s statements, affirmative movements, use of a law-enforcement-equipped vehicle and credentials, the Fairfax County Police Officers, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and defense counsel for the suspect all believed Blanton was an off-duty law enforcement officer throughout the entire court proceedings,” the inspector general’s report said. “When the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and defense counsel were advised by the Office of the Inspector General in May 2021 that Blanton was not law enforcement, immediate steps were taken by the defense attorney to advise his client of the potential implications of an untruthful witness...He misrepresented himself as law enforcement and did not object or correct the Fairfax County Police Department, the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney or the suspect’s defense counsel.”

Advertisement

Blanton, according to the report, denied that he’d pretended to be a law enforcement officer. “He stated that it was their mistake and stated his credentials are marked to say ‘Capitol Police Board Member,'" the report said.

Each vehicle that Blanton received was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, a satellite phone and a U.S. Capitol Police radio, according to the report. His status as a Capitol Police Board member gives him access to police information and secured areas. But the report notes that these credentials do not endow him with “law enforcement authority.”

Shortly before the hit-and-run, the report said, Blanton’s Jeep Cherokee was accidentally bumped into at Vanish Farmwoods Brewery in Leesburg, Va. The other motorist had backed out of a parking spot and hit Blanton’s SUV, which was parked along the roadway. When the other driver asked about Blanton’s insurance information, the report said, “Blanton told him that it was a government vehicle, he was an ‘agent’ and he did not have insurance information because the government would handle the insurance claim.” Blanton told his staff about the incident, but didn’t get a police report or witness statements as required by his office, the report said.

Advertisement

During interviews, the report said, Blanton gave the Office of the Inspector General “misleading and false information on multiple occasions." He claimed that he’d been told that his car “was to be ‘tethered’ to him” and that he used his office’s vehicle for errands to transport his children.

Blanton is the nation’s 12th Architect of the Capitol. He was sworn in on January 16, 2020 by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts Jr. His biography notes that he is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and civil engineer who served as a naval officer for more than 20 years. He was awarded a bronze star with Combat "V" for heroism in Baghdad. Before he became Architect of the Capitol, he was the deputy vice president at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The Architect of the Capitol employs 2,000 workers, who maintain all the buildings in the Capitol complex, including the Capitol itself, the House and Senate office buildings, the Library of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Advertisement

In June 2021, CQ Roll Call reported that Blanton was under investigation for allegedly misusing his government car. In May 2022, the news organization reported that a “potential criminal matter involving Blanton" had been referred by the agency’s inspector general to the Justice Department.

The inspector general’s report said its office took its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s office, which then brought in the FBI, the report said. But after five months of “discussion and collaboration,” the bureau declined to investigate. The U.S. Attorney’s office then assigned “an internal criminal investigator," and after ten months, opted to forgo a federal prosecution.

GiftOutline Gift Article