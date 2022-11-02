Arrest made in connection with shooting of Commanders running back

Gift Article Share

Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. during an attempted robbery in August along the H Street commercial strip in Northeast Washington, according to several people familiar with the matter. D.C. police were expected to release more details at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Police had previously publicized photos captured by a nearby surveillance camera of two people they described as suspects in the case.

Two people familiar with the matter said the person arrested was a juvenile. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, and they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Police have said two people approached Robinson after he left a storefront in the 1000 block of H Street NE shortly before 6 p.m. on August 28. Police said the player was able to “wrestle a firearm away” from one of the two male assailants before the other shot him.

Robinson, wounded in the lower extremities, was released from the hospital the day after the shooting and has since resumed playing for the team.

D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III had said the assailants appeared to be between 15 to 17 years old. Police said one firearm was recovered about a block south of the shooting. Prince George’s County police said the stolen vehicle the two used to flee the scene was recovered about four miles from FedEx Field.

After the shooting, Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said he could “feel the anger swelling up” about Robinson’s situation and about gun violence in the United States. Sporting a “Wear Orange” T-shirt to support the gun violence prevention movement, he urged more discussion about gun safety.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said that “what we saw in this case and others is just a wanton use of a firearm that hurts somebody.”

The shooting of Robinson also brought new attention to problematic gun violence in D.C. and attempts by city leaders to disrupt crime at three nightlife areas, including the H Street corridor lined with popular restaurants and bars.

Peter Hermann, Lauren Lumpkin and Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.

