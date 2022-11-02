Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One newspaper headline described it as a "queer custom observed in Washington." Another called it a "quaint negro burial custom."

What would now not seem to be a strange sight to anyone who passed by a cemetery — toys and mementos left on graves — apparently fascinated people enough in the late 19th century that it warranted widespread media coverage.

A recently discovered article from 1894 that focuses on a D.C. cemetery appears to have run in slightly different versions in publications across the nation and in at least one other country.

“A curious custom is still observed in an old negro burying-ground in Washington, D.C.—that of placing upon the graves of departed friends and relatives the articles that were most enjoyed or used by them while living and the bottles containing the residuum of the medicines that were administered during the last illness,” begins one version of the article.

The article goes on to describe the differences between Georgetown’s “Mount Zion graveyard,” where enslaved and free Black people were buried, and the nearby “beautiful Oak Hill Cemetery,” where prominent White residents were interred.

“Both are charmingly situated on rising ground overlooking Rock Creek at its most picturesque point,” a version of the article reads. “Separated only by a short stretch of land and a high board fence, the two ‘silent cities’ present the most vivid contrast imaginable. On one side are soft green lawns, flowering shrubs, gravelled walks, and magnificent monuments; on the other a rank growth of grass and weeds, worm-eaten and discoloured wooden headboards, and instead of flowers a miscellaneous jumble of toys, ornaments, tools.”

But that article has as much to do with the future as the past. Its discovery has stirred excitement among people who have been working toward an ambitious goal: telling the stories of those who are buried at two of the oldest Black cemeteries in Washington.

Portions of that article were posted in recent weeks on the Instagram page Black Georgetown (@blackgeorgetown), an account run by the foundation that is trying to restore and preserve the Mount Zion and Female Union Band Society cemeteries. The adjoining burial grounds, which, until recent years, were often described as one cemetery, served as the resting place for thousands of enslaved and free Black people. Exactly how many remains unknown. So, too, do the names of many of those people and the details about the lives they led.

Finding information about them has not been easy work for the volunteers who have taken on that task. Many of the headstones were displaced and damaged over time. Others contain minimal information. Then there is the challenge of finding records that have been preserved and made publicly available to fill in the many blanks.

That’s what makes the 1894 article so significant. It paints a picture of what the cemeteries once looked like. It also shows that the glass bottles and other objects that have been found on the grounds over the years may not be trash; they may be the remnants of gifts left for the dead.

“Proof the ancestors ain’t playing,” reads a post on the Black Georgetown Instagram page. “I rep the oldest Black cemeteries in Washington D.C and we knew of these burial customs and we often find mini bottles and 18th century pottery etc here but they (government types) tried to tell me it was trash or back fill. My spirit or rather the ancestors told me something else.”

Lisa Fager, who wrote the post, is the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society Historic Memorial Park foundation. She said the article doesn’t come up in a search of the cemetery’s name but was discovered by volunteer Erika Berg while she was researching historical African American cemeteries in Georgia. Versions of it were then found to have run in publications in places that include California, Kansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts. It also ran in Wales. That version of the article, which Fager shared with me, shows just a slightly altered description of the cemetery’s location: It swaps “Washington, D.C.” for “Washington, in America.”

The discovery of the article comes at a time when Fager and Mark Auslander, a professor and historian, have been working to find out more about “Nannie,” a 7-year-old girl who died in 1856, days before her birthday, and was buried in the cemetery.

I told you in a previous column about the mystery of her grave and how it has pulled strangers together. Toys cover the ground around her headstone, and every May, someone leaves her a card around her birthday.

“Next year, Nannie will celebrate [her] 175th, and we hope to be a little closer to telling her story,” Fager said. And now that they also know that leaving toys is connected to the broader story of the cemetery, she said, “we must retell the story with the new information.”

Fager said she believes that leaving medicine and other items out could have also been connected with the Underground Railroad, because the cemetery served as a stop on it. “If you just thought Black folks were ‘peculiar’ leaving clothes, food, medicine outside for the dead, well that’s the game they would play with colonizers,” she said.

The article describes the significance of leaving objects on graves in this way: “The idea of the negroes in placing them in the cemetery is that they may be within easy reach of the spirits whom they confidently believe revisit the scenes of their earthly sufferings. If they find familiar objects on their graves they confine their manifestations to the cemetery—if not, they haunt the families who have neglected to provide them.”

On the grave of a young boy sat a highchair and a toy wheelbarrow, according to the article. And on the grave of a woman described as a “terror” rested a large palm-leaf fan. The purpose, a man quoted in the article explained, was to offer her a refreshing reprieve from the likely “hot place” she ended up.

“One grave has, instead of a monument, a large wooden hobby-horse, buried to its haunches in the ground,” reads the article. It explains that the grave belonged to a man who was the driver of an express wagon in life. “He was extremely fond of his horse, and his widow, who was obliged to sell it, used some of the proceeds to purchase a wooden one.”

Another grave is described as belonging to a “good woman” who had a penchant for bonnets. She was known to show up at church every week with a new one and would give her old one to someone in need. When she died, her sister placed the last bonnet she bought in a box with a mirror, so she could see herself, then left it on the grave.

Later, all but the box disappeared. That they were gone, the article said, only strengthened the belief that those were exactly the items she wanted.

