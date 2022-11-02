Jury convicts man charged in slaying of military couple in Va.

Gift Article Share

A man was found guilty of aggravated murder Wednesday in the killing of a military couple in the front yard of their Fairfax County home last year. Ronnie Marshall, 21, was convicted by a jury of killing Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, an Army colonel and doctor, and his wife, Brenda McDaniel, 63, a retired Army colonel and a nurse, at their home in Springfield, Va. Prosecutors had alleged Marshall came to the home in search of the couple’s son but ended up shooting and killing the pair.

Edward McDaniel had treated generals and completed two stints in Iraq. Brenda McDaniel had served in the White House during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

The ruling came after five days of trial and three days of deliberations. Some jurors wiped tears from their cheeks while the verdict was read aloud.

Members of the McDaniel family hugged prosecutors and a victim’s advocate after exiting the courtroom.

Melody McDaniel, 55, Edward McDaniel’s sister, said she was elated by the verdict.

“I had knots in my stomach before, and now I have, you know, the feeling of joy,” she said.

Felice McDaniel, Edward’s mother, said the trial was difficult for their family, particularly Michael McDaniel, the slain couple’s 22-year-old son.

“It’s interesting because you’re putting your faith in 12 people that you don’t know,” said Felice McDaniel, 79. “They don’t know you. They didn’t know Edward or Brenda.”

Prosecutors said Marshall came to the McDaniels’ home to see Michael McDaniel because Marshall believed Michael McDaniel was a part of a group that took a gun from him two days before the homicides. (Michael McDaniel denied having stolen the weapon.)

Prosecutor Ashleigh Landers said in her closing argument that Marshall was driven to the home by D’Angelo Strand, 20, who is also charged in the case. Strand, Marshall and Michael McDaniel worked together at a FedEx warehouse in Lorton, prosecutors said.

Strand testified that in exchange for $5 in gas money, he gave Marshall a ride to the house to help Marshall retrieve the stolen gun from Michael McDaniel.

Strand initially faced two counts of second-degree murder in the case. He testified against Marshall at a preliminary hearing in December, and Fairfax County prosecutors downgraded the charges to a single count of accessory after a homicide. Strand is scheduled to have a hearing in his case this month.

Michael Sprano, Marshall’s attorney, said Strand was not a credible witness, accusing him of saying whatever was necessary to “save his own skin.” He also noted that Strand laughed at defense attorneys at one point during questioning.

“Not only is he lying to you, he thinks it’s funny,” Sprano said.

The prosecutor acknowledged Strand’s behavior in her closing argument but noted that murder witnesses are often not perfect people.

“Crimes committed in hell don't have angels for witnesses,” Landers said.

Landers said Marshall came to the house alone on May 24, 2021, two days before the killings. In that instance, he was fended off by Edward McDaniel, who had a shotgun, while Brenda McDaniel dialed 911, the prosecutor said. Cellphone records indicated Marshall’s phone was at the home that day.

Sarayah Hardy, Marshall’s girlfriend, who lived with him, testified that Marshall returned from the McDaniels’ home angry.

Landers said Marshall went to the house again on May 26 with Strand in search of Michael McDaniel. The couple asked Marshall to leave, calling him “Ronnie.” When Marshall learned the couple knew who he was, he shot them, the prosecutor alleged.

Michael McDaniel was in the home, at times looking out his window, he testified at the trial. Jurors heard portions of Michael McDaniel’s 911 audio while he hid in the bathroom.

Prosecutors said Marshall shot the couple in their heads and torsos.

Sprano said there were discrepancies in Michael McDaniel’s testimony, such as his description of the clothes Strand and Marshall were wearing and his assertions about whether he could clearly see what was happening from the house window.

“While you can feel sympathy, emotion and empathy for Michael McDaniel, you can still analyze what he said and come to the conclusion that we just can’t trust that what he is telling us is actually what happened,” Sprano said in his closing argument.

Marshall is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing in February.

Melody and Felice McDaniel said they are planning to go to the cemetery Thursday and visit Edward and Brenda’s graves — in part, Felice McDaniel said, to tell them about the verdict.

