Man, 27, arrested in July double homicide

D.C. police Tuesday arrested a man in a July shooting that killed two and injured one. Beysean Jones, 27, is facing first-degree murder charges in the slaying of 19-year-old Ronald Brown and 41-year-old Tijuan Wilson. One woman was critically injured in the incident but has since been released from the hospital, police said Wednesday.

Jones’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our investigation into this offense suggested that the suspect decided to recklessly discharge a firearm toward a group of people in the community,” assistant police chief Leslie Parsons said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred July 27 in a parking lot in the 4300 block of 4th Street SE.

According to charging documents, the shooting was motivated by a “beef” between Jones, from District Heights, Md., and Brown, from Oxon Hill, Md.

Video footage cited by police captured the two men in a “verbal and physical altercation” outside of a tobacco shop. Jones told one witness interviewed by police that Brown had shot at Jones and Jones’s child’s mother July 22, according to the charging documents.

Police said Jones may not have reported that shooting to law enforcement “because his intention was to retaliate.”

Jones was held Wednesday without bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

