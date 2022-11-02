For Red Grant, D.C. mayoral run is about ‘purpose over popularity’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Rodney “Red” Grant strolled through DAR Constitution Hall last month, he was treated more like a celebrity than a long-shot candidate running to become the next mayor of D.C. Grant, 52, waded into the city’s political fray as an independent mayoral candidate in May 2021 and claims to have knocked on some 90,000 doors across the District since then. His campaign signs are ubiquitous. His laugh is infectious. And like many hopefuls for public office, Grant believes he has persuaded enough of the District’s disgruntled and despondent residents to vote him in and oust the incumbent, Muriel E. Bowser.

His appeal was evident at Constitution Hall, the historic venue where Grant estimates he’s taken the stage at least two dozen times in his 33-year comedy career. That night, even though the hundreds of people who had lined up in the lobby were there to see his friend Katt Williams perform, Grant got the reception of a headliner as soon as he entered the room. While some requested selfies or autographs, even more people brought up the upcoming election.

“It’s the new mayor of D.C.!” one man shouted as Grant walked by. Moments later, a worker in the building proudly boasted that they’d already cast their ballot for him. Another show attendee goaded him: “You gonna win?”

“You gonna vote?” Grant fired back, smiling before he followed up: “No ballots left behind!”

Grant is not the first candidate to try to defeat Bowser, the two-term Democrat who is expected next week to cruise to a rare third term. But compare him to Bowser’s other opponents, Republican Stacia R. Hall, Libertarian Dennis Sobin and write-in candidate Rhonda Hamilton — as well as some of Bowser’s previous general-election challengers (a yoga teacher in 2018, for example) — and Grant’s celebrity and large social media presence set him apart.

The comedian turned politician typically refrains from flexing his connections, even though he’s been endorsed by household names including the rapper Snoop Dogg. Grant recited his campaign slogan, “purpose over popularity,” as he sat down before Williams began his opening monologue.

“D.C. is the worst-run city in America,” Williams exclaimed to the sold-out crowd. “You might as well elect the comedian and start fresh.”

The audience roared.

Something new

The Democratic primary usually decides the general election victors in liberal D.C.; in June, Bowser secured the nomination over three opponents, including two sitting members of the D.C. Council. Although election observers expect Bowser to win decisively, some voters have gravitated toward Grant, anyway, because they think he offers the best chance at something new.

“In every city where you have a longtime incumbent, you will have a rock-solid core of people who will say no to them under any circumstance, no matter how well they are doing,” said Michael K. Fauntroy, an associate professor of policy and government at George Mason University. “It could be true that Red Grant’s voice resonates with people in small groups. But in D.C., the real competition at the mayor’s level is in the primary.”

Grant views things differently.

He likens himself to an underdog akin to four-term “mayor for life” Marion Barry, who won the closely contested 1978 Democratic mayoral primary by beating then-D.C. Council Chair Sterling Tucker and incumbent Mayor Walter Washington.

“When Marion Barry beat Walter Washington, they said he could never do it, he galvanized the people to want to vote,” Grant said. “He gave them something to believe in.”

But unlike Grant, Barry won city elections before his mayoral run, including an at-large seat on D.C.’s first elected council in 1974.

Grant was born and raised in the District and was a standout athlete at Dunbar High School and played football for a few years at Savannah State University in Georgia before attending the University of the District of Columbia. He credits D.C. with his starts in comedy and philanthropy: Grant’s got first job through Barry’s summer youth employment program, and while attending UDC, he coached baseball and football for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

He left school and pursued a career in comedy after realizing he had a knack for telling jokes.

By age 19, Grant was performing stand-up routines at Mr. Henry’s, a local restaurant, and six months later, he caught the attention of executives at Def Comedy Jam, helping to springboard a career that has included specials on Comedy Central and movie appearances alongside Williams and the actor Ice Cube. He has also worked as an executive, producing television shows for Viacom and BET.

Grant says that in 2018, after living part-time in Los Angeles, he refocused his priorities and moved back to D.C. to help others find their own paths to success. He launched an initiative called “Don’t Shoot Guns, Shoot Cameras” that introduces youths to filmmaking in hopes of keeping them off the streets. He lives in Ward 3.

“He turned down a lot of money and headway he had made in our industry to go somewhere that he had never been before,” Williams said in a recent interview that the candidate shared Monday on Instagram. “As a man, there’s not a greater sacrifice you can make … trying to do good for a city because that’s the city they love.”

Breaking down barriers

When outlining his platform, Grant without fail talks about uplifting the city’s youths; he has proposed additional vocational tracks and financial literacy courses in schools. On crime, among his ideas is to bring back the “Orange Hats” — citizen watch groups that were popular in the 1990s — while putting more funds toward nongovernmental community groups that have records of keeping children and their neighborhoods safer.

He has also promised more “checks and balances” on contracts awarded to developers to build affordable housing and has repeatedly lamented Bowser’s frosty relationships with outgoing Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), asserting that it has stalled progress on key issues — although Bowser, in a recent interview, said any disagreements between her and the council or Racine have not prevented the government from working effectively.

“This city needs an executive that knows how to allocate funds properly, work with people and build great relationships,” Grant said at a candidate forum in September. “A lot of people know me from being on TV, but that was only 10 percent of my life. The other 90 percent, I’m a humanitarian, philanthropist and an executive.”

But when he’s out on the campaign trail, that 10 percent pays dividends.

During one recent outing, a D.C. Department of Transportation employee who had just ticketed Grant’s red Hummer H2 promised to void it immediately once she saw that he was the driver. A young woman in the car parked behind him, Jade Rich, witnessed the interaction, rolled down her window and called Grant over.

She stepped out and took a selfie as photo evidence for her father, who had walked into a nearby store.

“My dad is a huge fan of his,” Rich said, adding that she and her father plan to vote for Grant. “I really wanted him to meet Red, but this will have to do.”

Still, in comparison with his evening at Constitution Hall, Grant had a more difficult time winning over busy residents and commuters outside the Whole Foods on P Street in Northwest. Sporting a red hat and matching sweater, and helped by about a dozen volunteers, he handed out pamphlets while letting each passerby know he was the independent candidate running for mayor.

Over the course of 30 minutes, scores of people walked by, rarely giving Grant a second look. A few recognized him from his comedy career, others from his myriad campaign signs. Finally, one woman engaged him with a practical question: How would he be different from Bowser? Grant fired up his elevator pitch.

“D.C. is the worst-run city in America and that’s because our services are not coordinated together,” he said, in part. “Hopefully, we can break down these barriers that have been separating us.”

“Thank you for stopping,” he added.

Other residents were more excited to grab his campaign materials, citing their dislike of Bowser. Brittany Thomas, a Northwest resident of three years, said she plans to vote for Grant because “he isn’t going to just look out for certain communities.”

“Bowser really hasn’t done much,” she concluded.

Seeing Red

On the fundraising side, Grant had raised about $93,000 through Oct. 10 and separately lent himself $30,000, according to campaign finance reports. All told, he has spent about $109,000, including about $25,000 on expenses related to printing, advertising and campaign materials. Hall, the Republican mayoral candidate, had raised just over $7,000 through early October.

Bowser has brought in more than $900,000, according to a report filed Monday, not counting the matching funds she has received from the city’s Fair Elections program, which boosts her total to more than $4 million (Grant and Hall opted out of public financing, which limits candidates to small-dollar donations but matches contributions from District residents with taxpayer funds).

He has tried to overcome his shortcomings in campaign cash and experience by knocking on doors, and, on occasion, serving as a foil to Bowser: In late September, when the mayor visited Ward 7 to celebrate the opening of a grocery store, Grant and his team showed up, too, holding up big posters of his face as the mayor cut the ribbon.

Grant employed a similar tactic last month at the 17th Street High Heel race, where he and candidates for other city races danced and mingled with the thousands who attended. When Bowser arrived and slowly began working her way through the packed crowd, Grant took notice.

“Hold the signs high,” he instructed his team.

As the mayor posed for photos, Grant’s face popped up right behind her.

Julie Zauzmer Weil contributed to this report.

