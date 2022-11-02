Fairfax chief says suspect who fired at officers was in ‘state of crisis’

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police on Wednesday released footage of a chaotic encounter last month in which an officer exchanged shots with a suspect who had led police on a chase. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis applauded the officers involved, saying the shooting in a busy area could have been much worse. No one was struck by gunfire or hurt in the incident, authorities said.

“Miraculous is a strong word, but it’s really fortunate that other folks weren’t harmed or worse,” Davis said.

The Oct. 8 incident began in neighboring Arlington County around 9 a.m., when police say Ricardo Singleton, 27, motioned to law enforcement to come to his vehicle in the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road. Police approached the vehicle and spotted a gun, but Singleton sped away, police have said.

Officers spotted him later in the day — around 7:30 p.m. near George Mason Drive and Columbia Pike — and pursued him, police have said previously. During the chase, he fired a gun at officers, police officials said.

An officer’s body-camera footage of the incident, as well as dash cam and bystander footage, picks up around the time Singleton exited his vehicle on Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road. That is where Singleton fired five shots at officers and fled toward the Bestway Supermarket, police said.

One Fairfax County police officer fired five shots in return during the incident, Davis said.

The footage shows Singleton climb a chain-link fence to the back of the supermarket. Some officers climb over the fence after Singleton, while others surround him on the other side of the market, the footage shows.

Not shown in the footage is Singleton tossing his firearm, a Glock 17, by the chain-link fence, Davis said. Police also found two loaded 30-round magazines in Singleton’s vehicle, officials said.

“He was obviously in some state of crisis that day. It was a bad day for him,” Davis said.

Officers yell for Singleton, shirtless, to walk slowly toward them and keep his hands raised above his head, the footage shows. Singleton momentarily stops walking, and several officers approach and arrest him.

Davis said the officer who fired a gun has been placed on modified restricted duty while the investigation is ongoing.

Arlington County police charged Singleton with felony eluding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless discharge, and three counts of attempted malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer. Fairfax County police charged him with three counts of attempted malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, authorities said.

Davis said Singleton is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County. The public defender’s office did not immediately return a message.

