D.C. man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting of 15-year-old

Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court jury found a 20-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder while armed in the 2018 killing of a 15-year-old, who authorities said was chased through an apartment complex before being shot more than a dozen times. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Malik Holston, of Southeast Washington, was found guilty in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Gerald Watson.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Michael C. Liebman and Andrea Coronado argued that on the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2018, Watson — who was 16 years old at the time — and another teen chased Gerald through a courtyard of a D.C. apartment complex.

Gerald, prosecutors and witnesses said, tried to escape by ducking into an apartment building on Knox Place SE. Police said Holston and another suspect cornered Gerald in a stairwell. Authorities said a witness overheard the high school freshman scream, “Help me! Open the door!”

Authorities said the shooting was connected to a neighborhood dispute among the teens, who lived less than half a mile apart.

The other person who detectives alleged was involved in the fatal shooting was killed a year later, in 2019.

Holston, who was also found guilty of several weapons charges, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 by Judge Rainey R. Brandt.

GiftOutline Gift Article