MS-13 members who killed Va. teenagers are sentenced to life in prison

Gift Article Share

Five MS-13 members who were convicted of kidnapping and murdering two Virginia teenagers in 2016 have been sentenced to life in prison. Federal prosecutors said 17 people have been charged so far in the sprawling and ongoing investigation into the killings of Edvin Eduardo Escobar Mendez, 17, of Falls Church and Sergio Anthony Arita Triminio, 14, of Alexandria. The grisly homicides were recorded on cellphone videos, which gang members used to secure promotions.

Most of the gang associates who were charged have been sentenced, prosecutors said. The five defendants who went to trial this year faced mandatory terms of life in prison, after the Justice Department dropped a plan to seek the death penalty.

Ronald Herrera Contreras, Duglas Ramirez Ferrera, Pablo Miguel Velasco Barrera, Henry Zelaya Martinez and his brother, Elmer Zelaya Martinez — who was the leader of an MS-13 cell operating in Northern Virginia — took turns assaulting the teens with knives, machetes and a pickax, or serving as lookouts, according to cellphone videos played in court and testimony from cooperating witnesses who pleaded guilty to participating in the attacks.

Advertisement

Both teen victims were recruits trying to build credibility with older members of MS-13, according to witnesses who testified at trial. They were ambushed and killed by the same gang members they were trying to impress.

Escobar Mendez was falsely suspected of being a spy for a rival gang. Arita Triminio was rumored to be secretly telling police about the gang’s activities, but he was no informant, prosecutors said. Both teens were lured on separate days to a wooded area in Holmes Run Stream Valley Park under the pretext of a gang meeting.

Their remains were found buried in the same clearing months later, after Herrera Contreras tipped off police to the location of the bodies.

“Words alone are incapable of describing the tragedy and senselessness that mark this case,” U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia, whose office prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “Mere proximity to MS-13 and its twisted code cost two unassuming teenage boys their lives.”

Advertisement

During a two-month trial this summer briefly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, witnesses provided an exhaustive account of MS-13’s ruthless, haphazard and transnational operations, showing how gang members in the Washington region killed the teenagers so that leaders in El Salvador and the United States would move them into higher ranks.

Elmer Zelaya Martinez, 31, was the driving force who “lured and butchered” the teens so he could “climb the ladder and become the ‘first word,’ ” or leader, of his MS-13 unit in Northern Virginia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Blanchard said at a sentencing hearing Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria.

One witness narrating a video played for the jury said dozens of machete blows could be heard as Elmer Zelaya Martinez cursed Arita Triminio and ordered different crew members to take turns striking the 14-year-old’s inert body.

Advertisement

“My client knows that he will die in prison,” defense attorney Manuel Leiva said. “He knows that he will never be able to hold his two children.”

Leiva suggested it was unfair, however, that Elmer Zelaya Martinez and the others who went to trial will probably never leave prison, while an MS-13 leader who he claimed masterminded one of the killings, Josue Vigil Mejia, likely would get his life sentence reduced and be freed in “20 to 30 years” in exchange for cooperating with authorities.

Vigil Mejia admitted that he stabbed Escobar Mendez multiple times, and he gave four days of detailed trial testimony.

U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. said that Leiva had managed an “incredible feat” by successfully lobbying the Justice Department to drop its plan to seek the death penalty. The judge in May 2021 had rejected a motion from Elmer Zelaya Martinez to bar a death sentence.

Alston said that “unlike other young gang members from El Salvador,” Elmer Zelaya Martinez had “a mother and father there to support him” and “skills and abilities” he could rely on for work, but that “his choices took the lives of others.”

GiftOutline Gift Article