In Maryland comptroller race, two views of the same job

Del. Brooke E. Lierman, a Democrat from Baltimore, and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, are presenting dueling visions of the job of comptroller to voters in the finals days of the campaign. Democrats on the statewide ticket have a comfortable lead in polling and fundraising, but political analysts say the comptroller's race could prove relatively competitive compared with other statewide races as Glassman works to separate himself from the extreme wing of his party.

While Glassman sees the role of Maryland’s chief financial officer as a nonpartisan check on a government run mostly by Democrats, Lierman said she hopes to use the position to advance values she feels are shared by most residents.

They are vying to replace Peter Franchot, who has been comptroller since 2006 but stepped down this year to run unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor. The comptroller serves four-year terms and, unlike the governor, is not limited to two terms.

If elected, Lierman would be the first woman independently elected to the statewide office in Maryland on a ticket poised to make history with the state’s first Black governor and attorney general on the ballot, alongside a candidate for lieutenant governor who would be the first immigrant and Asian American to hold statewide office.

More low key in temperament and ideology than the rest of the statewide Republican slate, Glassman is running as a mainstream conservative with a coveted endorsement. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) cut his only campaign ad this cycle for Glassman, portraying them as the “middle men” strolling down the center of a country road before hopping in a pale yellow convertible, license place “Middlemen.”

Glassman said he wrote in Hogan for president rather than vote to reelect President Donald Trump in 2020 and, unlike Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, Glassman never disputed the result of that election.

“Clearly what I believe in is not in line with other folks on the ticket,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday, of a lineup that also includes attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka. Peroutka has said that if elected, he would not support laws enacted by the legislature if he believes they are in conflict with his understanding of God’s law.

Democrats, however, say Glassman’s voting record on guns, abortion and environmental policy over 16 years in the state House of Delegates and state Senate show he is more conservative than he would like voters in the blue state to believe.

“My opponent knows that his political views are outside the mainstream so his strategy is to pretend that the job of comptroller is just a bean counter rather than an office that’s uniquely situated to help tackle the economic challenges that families and small businesses are facing,” Lierman said in a phone interview Thursday.

The state comptroller, known as the state’s chief financial officer or accountant, collects about $16 billion annually in taxes, including taxes on individual and business income, sales, gasoline, alcohol and tobacco. The office also handles information technology for the state, paying the state’s bills and employee paychecks. The agency has 1,100 employees and a budget of $110 million.

As comptroller, Lierman said she would modernize the office by upgrading technology to help small business owners pay taxes more efficiently, and reach out to families and seniors who are eligible for but not yet receiving tax credits.

“That money can help those families build financial resilience,” she said. “Especially in these challenging times with inflation, families are counting their dollars, and we need to make sure the comptroller’s office is their advocate.”

Glassman said he wanted to run for comptroller because he sees the role as largely bipartisan and would use his vote on the powerful Board of Public Works to vet contracts and leave policymaking up to the legislature.

“As comptroller, I’m going to follow state law,” he said.

Lierman, co-chair of the special joint committee on pensions in the legislature, said she would watchdog state pension fund investments in companies that are susceptible to the negative impacts of climate change.

“We can’t bury our head in the sand,” she said. “We have to be smart and follow the market and secure our pension fund so that it continues to get a strong return.”

Glassman said he would adjust the state’s investment portfolio in rare circumstances.

“You’ve got to look at return and be cognizant of fact that you’re handling pension funds that literally hundreds of thousands of teachers will rely on for years to come,” he said. “I would not politicize investments.”

Glassman, who said he doesn’t have the campaign funds to advertise as much as Lierman, said a Washington Post endorsement gave his campaign a boost. (The Washington Post’s editorial and opinions divisions are separate.)

Lierman downplayed the value of partisan balance, pointing to former Democratic comptroller Louis L. Goldstein, whose four-decade stint as comptroller mostly coincided with Democratic control of state government.

“He never had a problem calling out waste fraud and abuse and neither will I,” she said.

Lierman, 43, lives in the Fells Point neighborhood and works as a civil rights and disability lawyer at the Baltimore firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy. She has a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. She has served two terms in the House and bested Bowie Mayor Tim Adams for the Democratic nomination for comptroller.

Glassman, 60, was born and raised in Hartford County, a historically rural county that has become more suburban, on a farm and served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT before earning a bachelor’s degree from Washington College in Chestertown. He raised sheep for decades and is still active in 4-H programs.

He worked in insurance for Baltimore Gas and Electric while serving in the legislature and retired to run for county executive in 2014. Under his leadership, Glassman said the county grew its surplus, gave seniors a tax break and maintains a fully funded pension fund. He previously served as president of the Maryland Association of Counties.

Glassman said many of the land use and policy questions raised at the county level are nonpartisan, preparing him to carry out what he sees as the duties of comptroller. For him, the race boils down to the “question of balance.”

