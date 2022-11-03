D.C.'s heated at-large council race is an unusual competition

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The most heated race on the ballot in D.C.'s election this month sets up an unusual competition: Three sitting council members are running for two spots. Two of them, Anita Bonds (D) and Elissa Silverman (I), are incumbent at-large members. A third, Kenyan R. McDuffie, has represented Ward 5 as a Democrat for the past decade, but left the party to run for an at-large seat as an independent after he was ruled unqualified to run for attorney general in the Democratic primary.

That has made for an election that’s dividing D.C. voters in unusual ways. With three sitting council members running, plus five more challengers in the mix, some of the ordinary alliances and factions — liberals versus moderates, longtime residents versus newcomers, supporters of the establishment versus agitators for change — don’t quite apply. And some voters’ underlying concerns about the future racial makeup of the council, as well as a recent campaign finance complaint against Silverman, have further complicated the at-large contest, which has garnered increased attention with less than a week to go until Election Day.

“I’m not sure it’s a race about the political differences,” said George Derek Musgrove, a D.C. historian. “What you really get is, ‘Kenyan is a nice guy and asked for my vote, and I like that one bill he sponsored a while back.’ They say the same thing about Elissa.”

As they consider their two choices, residents are parsing the different votes that the members have taken on the council, weighing the candidates’ backgrounds and identities and mulling the strategic considerations in a pick-two race.

The three council members have tried to define themselves for those voters. Bonds, a council member since 2012, brings up her history; she has been involved in the city’s politics and occasionally in national Democratic politics for 50 years, and particularly focuses on senior citizens and longtime D.C. residents.

Silverman, a two-term incumbent who has been a champion of left-leaning D.C. activists, boasts of her policy achievements for workers, including the creation of the city’s paid parental leave benefit and generous pandemic unemployment benefits, as well as the pointed questions she asks of mayoral administration officials, harking back to her former career as a journalist.

McDuffie, who chairs the council’s business committee, pitches himself as a more moderate vote on issues like taxation and business regulation, as well as a leader in focusing the city on racial inequity. He championed a law that created a multimillion-dollar violence interrupter program as a supplement to traditional policing and another that funded “baby bonds” that low-income children can cash in once they become adults.

Independent challengers Graham McLaughlin, an advocate for businesses with a history of hands-on help for people leaving prison, and Karim D. Marshall, a former council staffer who has critiqued the council’s record of overseeing faltering government agencies, have also racked up some significant endorsements and donation totals, even in a crowded field. Marshall brought a campaign finance complaint against Silverman that recently resulted in her being fined by the city. Silverman has appealed the ruling, and Marshall continues to pursue further ethics charges against her.

They’re joined on the ballot by independent Fred Hill, Republican Giuseppe Niosi and D.C. Statehood Green candidate David Schwartzman.

As the only Democrat in the race, Bonds holds a tremendous advantage in a deep-blue city, and she got a warm reception at a meeting of the Ward 7 Democrats last month. As she began her remarks talking about her history — “I can talk about half a century,” she said — advisory neighborhood commissioner Dorothy Douglas turned to the person next to her to fill her in, in a loud whisper, on Bonds’s role as a confidante of longtime mayor Marion Barry.

On social media, Bonds said, she sees comments about change on the council. “They’re talking about the status quo and about how the incumbents, maybe their time is up,” Bonds said to the crowd. “I’m saying to you: Don’t listen to that … You don’t give up on your government.”

Bonds, who chairs the council’s housing committee, did not mention the recent scathing federal report on D.C.'s public housing, which found that poor conditions and management have left many units vacant, but did boast of the District’s spending on repairs to public housing and success in reducing homelessness.

Some attendees said they are pleased with Bonds’s performance on the high-profile issue.

Donald Isaac, pastor at Ward 8’s Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church, pointed to D.C.'s billion-dollar spending on housing production during Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s two terms, and the recent promise of up to $202,000 in down payment assistance for Washingtonians to buy homes.

“In a city as wealthy as we are, we have an obligation to set an example to the nation … I like the city. I like the direction. I like the diversity,” Isaac said. Knowing that Bonds chairs the housing committee, he said she will get one of his two votes, and he is still mulling who else to pick.

Others have criticized Bonds on housing, which Musgrove said she’s likely insulated from due to the popularity of Democrats in the city. “The whole D.C. Housing [Authority] scandal is her bailiwick,” Musgrove said. “But it won’t hurt her because she has a D next to her name.”

Bonds has promised to work on legislation to revise the housing authority; last month, the council passed an emergency bill introduced by Silverman to quickly impose new training requirements on the D.C. Housing Authority’s board members. Like Bonds, she has promised a more comprehensive measure in the future.

Alex Dodds, a leader in the left-leaning volunteer group D.C. for Democracy, which is campaigning for Silverman, sees clear policy differences between her preferred candidate and McDuffie. Silverman favored a successful proposal last year to raise income taxes on the city’s highest earners while McDuffie opposed it, and Silverman voted to stop the Bowser administration’s program of dismantling homeless tent encampments and promising expedited housing assistance for the occupants while McDuffie did not.

“To me it’s really a question of whether we are siding with people or siding with money,” Dodds said. “I want the council to side with people who do not have money. That’s just really the central question to me.”

Silverman has long been a favorite of liberal activist groups and a target of business leaders, while McDuffie has been viewed as a moderate and a friend to businesses, as evidenced in the corporate donations pouring into his campaign. McDuffie, who is not taking public financing, has raised more than $605,000, much of it from companies and individuals who gave the $1,000 maximum. Silverman, who opted into the public financing program in which donations are capped and matched by the city, has raised more than $440,000, including public funds.

Emblematic of the stakes: Outgoing D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, who has endorsed Silverman in the race, recently posted a video on Twitter harshly decrying Bonds for her housing oversight and McDuffie for his corporate donors.

“Ms. Bonds has completely failed tenants in the District of Columbia,” Racine said. On McDuffie, he added, “Kenyan is being backed by big-money interests … who simply want their way at the city council.”

But as they weigh their choices, some voters have found it challenging to neatly place Silverman and McDuffie along traditional liberal and moderate lines.

Silverman recently surprised some leftists by saying she favors increasing the size of the police department, and boasts of ways she helped businesses weather the pandemic. McDuffie’s best-known legislation — baby bonds, alternatives to police and explicit governmental focus on racial inequity — is all liberal.

McDuffie has emphasized his roots as a native Washingtonian; Silverman grew up in Maryland. “The difference between me and my primary opponent in this race is that I have an intimate understanding of the city and its people and its neighborhoods,” McDuffie said at a rally outside Eastern Market to about 100 supporters.

Some of Silverman’s detractors say she lacks support among Black Washingtonians, including China Dickerson, who advised the last candidate to challenge Silverman, Dionne Bussey-Reeder, and is now supporting McDuffie.

Indeed, four years ago, the only places where Bussey-Reeder tallied more votes than Silverman were wards 7 and 8, the city’s poorest sections with sizable Black majorities. Silverman responded by pointing out the endorsements she’s received from unions for construction workers, grocery workers and transit workers. “There’s a reason why all those workers, who are largely Black workers, are supporting me and not anyone else in this race: because I fight for them,” she said.

McLaughlin, another White candidate who has long belonged to Black churches and had roommates who were leaving incarceration, has pointed to his donors and campaign volunteers east of the river as evidence of his citywide appeal. Observers have praised McLaughlin for running a savvy citywide campaign for a first-time candidate.

Some Black leaders have been among those who heaped criticism on Silverman after the city’s Office of Campaign Finance fined her more than $6,000 last month for using public campaign financing money to conduct a poll in the Ward 3 primary race, which she was not running in. Prominent anti-violence activist Ronald Moten organized a protest outside the city government building asking her to drop out of the at-large race, and McDuffie and Marshall have seized on it as a campaign talking point.

Silverman has insisted that she did not violate campaign finance law and requested a full hearing before the Board of Elections. On Friday, the board will hold a hearing to address a complaint from Silverman that the Office of Campaign Finance had given her less time to respond than it originally promised and had expanded its investigation beyond Marshall’s original complaint that she’d illegally coordinated with other campaigns. Marshall plans to escalate the complaint against Silverman, saying he wants to refer the issue to federal authorities.

Silverman, meanwhile, has been knocking on doors and hosting meet-and-greets across the city, including on a recent Sunday east of the Anacostia, where most neighborhoods are low-income and majority-Black.

In the Skyland neighborhood, Jean Poitevien told Silverman that his chief complaint is “Crime, crime, crime. What do you recommend? You hear shootings all the time.”

Silverman, citing her reputation as a watchdog of city agencies, said she would like the council’s public safety committee to review specific incidents of gun violence to pressure the police department to make arrests in those cases. Poitevien, whose professional work includes helping businesses obtain licenses and permits, was skeptical.

“It’s never been the agencies themselves,” he said. Silverman encouraged him to email her about the specific problems. He did. Days later, he said he still wasn’t sure who to vote for, and whether any of the candidates would bring change.

