Authorities are investigating the incident in the 4400 block of Dix Street NE, where responding officers found the mother and child just before 6 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The pair were taken to a hospital, he said.

A mother and infant child sustained critical injuries Thursday when they were bitten by dogs in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

After the attack, the dogs were later “contained” but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the animals were taken into custody, Carew said. Animal control and the police department’s Special Victims Unit were called to investigate, he said.