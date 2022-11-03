Fairfax police investigate 6 reported shootings in Comptons Corner area

No people were struck in any of the shootings, which occurred between Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, police said Thursday in a news release . Police said they believe the shootings are related because of the proximity of the incidents. Each occurred during the evening hours.

Fairfax County police said they are investigating six reported shootings — including two in which bullets flew into occupied homes — in the Comptons Corner area during the past two weeks that they believe to be related.

Someone shot into occupied homes in the 7100 block of Ordway Road on Oct. 23 and the nearby 6900 block of Hovingham Court on Oct. 28, police said. People heard shots fired in the other three incidents in the 7100 block of Ordway Road — though no damage was found — and a bullet struck the door of a moving car at the intersection of Ordway Road and Compton Road on Oct. 29, according to police.