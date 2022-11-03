He lost his home. Then, walking to work, he lost his life.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jamel Terrell Tanner spent his final months walking Dumfries Road in Prince William County — a Virginia highway also known as Route 234 that is less than welcoming to pedestrians. After losing the family home that he shared with his mother and sister, Tanner, 31, lived in extended-stay hotels along the six-lane road near an Interstate 95 interchange, commuting by foot to jobs at McDonald’s and Cracker Barrel.

“He was working,” his sister, Terrice Tanner, said. “He had two jobs. He was trying to make a way for himself.”

Tanner’s journey, however, ended last month when he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking to work. His sister has started an online petition to bring stop lights, crosswalks and sidewalks to the interchange, which swirls through Dumfries Road’s exurban landscape of gas stations, fast-food restaurants and auto body shops without a clear path for pedestrians.

Advertisement

“I hope to bring peace to others who are walking to and from with out the means of transportation and of hopes to prevent further families to not go through this pain this has caused my family,” the petition says.

County police said that a Hyundai Sonata exiting the interstate at Dumfries Road struck Tanner, who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.

County police referred questions about the intersection to the state and county departments of transportation. A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation said that the agency conducts an “engineering safety review” after every fatal crash but that the results of this review were not immediately available.

Richard Weinmann, the traffic safety engineer branch manager for the Prince William County Department of Transportation, said the county would work with the state to evaluate the interchange and, if necessary, make improvements.

Advertisement

“On all on- and off-ramps, high-speed vehicles are merging with traffic,” he said. “It’s not ideal for pedestrians. Currently, this is not a priority location.”

The total of traffic deaths in Prince William County last year was the highest in at least a decade, with 32 fatalities recorded.

“There’s a lot of people that walk up and down in that area, and they have to walk in the grass or on the median so they don’t get hit,” Terrice Tanner said. “Accidents have happened in that area for lack of public safety features.”

Jamel Tanner’s death in the crash came amid years of struggle after his family lost its longtime home.

Terrice Tanner said she and her two brothers had grown up with their mother at their grandmother’s house in Woodbridge. After her grandmother died, according to Tanner, they had mortgaged the property to pay her grandmother’s debts, then lost the home in 2020 when they couldn’t keep up with the payments.

Advertisement

She and her brothers had ended up in extended-stay hotels in Dumfries near the I-95 interchange, sometimes all cramming into a Motel 6 room a few hundred feet from where her brother would die. Together, they scratched out an existence as best they could.

“I was pretty much living check to check for paying rent for the hotel room,” she said.

Jamel had done what he could to help out, picking up shifts at nearby restaurants. Jason Thomas, Tanner’s manager at McDonald’s, said Tanner was well-liked by his fellow workers and was often early to work.

“He just came to me saying he was having hard times,” Thomas said. “No one else would give him an opportunity. I told him I would give him an opportunity to work. And that pretty much that was it. He came to work every day.”

When Terrice Tanner was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in July, she moved to Ohio in the hope of securing better treatment. Jamel stayed behind, moving into a nearby Econo Lodge — and walking the same dangerous path each time he had a shift.

Advertisement

Terri Tanner, Terrice and Jamel’s mother, said her children’s stay on Dumfries Road was supposed to be temporary. She was looking for a way to reunite the family — to re-create better times when Jamel and his friends would play video games in the family’s Woodbridge basement.

There, she knew everyone was safe. Once the family split up, she couldn’t be sure.

“We were moving wherever we could go until we could settle into our next home,” she said. “He was alone when he passed. … He was working two jobs, so I couldn’t always talk to him when I wanted to.”

What will happen to the family now isn’t clear. Terri Tanner is in a nursing home battling spinal stenosis, a narrowing of spaces in the spine. Terrice Tanner is staying at a shelter in Toledo, trying to make funeral arrangements for her brother.

Whatever future there is, Jamel — who loved football and the color green — won’t be in it, Terri Tanner said. For her, the loss of the family home was the beginning of the end.

“Had we still been in that home, he would probably still be here,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article