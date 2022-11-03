An 18-year-old follows Trump’s lead in Frederick County Council race

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mason Carter graduated from high school in May. He lives at home with his parents and doesn’t have a job. Come Tuesday, the 18-year-old Republican who says he has been inspired by former president Donald Trump since age 11 hopes to become one of the youngest public officials ever elected in Maryland.

And his chances look good.

Frederick County voted decisively for Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential contest. But in his race against Democrat Julianna Lufkin, Carter is running for the county council’s 5th District, its reddest and most rural seat, giving him a significant edge.

Carter, who declined to be interviewed for this story but did send responses to some questions submitted by email and text, said he wants to reduce taxes and government regulation and improve roads and schools. And he’s running against the decision by county officials to put restrictions in place during the pandemic to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

What prompted him to run, he said in an email, is his belief that “government should stay off our backs and out of our pockets.”

The population of Frederick County, once predominantly rural and still the state’s leading agricultural county, shot up 43 percent in the past two decades, to 280,000. The growth has crowded schools, strained infrastructure, increased public spending and coincided with a shift in the county’s political makeup. Biden’s 2020 win was the first time the county voted for a Democrat for president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Republican Michael Blue, a Walkersville car repair business owner who has represented District 5 for one term, cast votes he thought would serve his largely rural constituency, which stretches to the Pennsylvania border and includes Emmitsburg, Thurmont, Walkersville and Woodsboro. Often, he said, that involved working with his Democratic colleagues on the council to find legislation agreeable to both parties.

But Carter, then 17, targeted Blue, 63, like a battle-hardened pro in the primary campaign, attacking him for being “anti-Trump,” for not being a “true conservative” and for siding “with the radical liberals on our County Council.”

“We remain determined to take back our beautiful county and restore freedom and liberty,” Carter proclaimed on his page where he had criticized Blue’s support of mask-wearing and other covid prevention measures. “I will never reduce you to your home, lock down your business, shut your church, force mask your children, or raise your taxes.”

In his campaign, Carter has billed his candidacy as an effort to #saveFrederickCounty, a hashtag he uses on signs, mailings and Facebook posts. In March he wrote in a campaign survey conducted by Duckpin, a conservative Maryland politics and news blog, that “2022 is undoubtedly Republicans’ last chance to take back Frederick County.”

Carter has said he models his approach on that of Trump. “Trump: Art of the Deal” is his favorite book and he regularly praises the former president on the trail and on his Facebook feed.

“I had a great time traveling to Scranton, PA to support our amazing President,” Carter posted on his campaign’s Facebook page in September. “We are the freedom movement. Proud to be a MAGA Republican.”

Carter won the July primary with 2,841 votes to Blue’s 2,469. Lufkin, 31, who co-owns a catering business with her mother and is also the first woman to graduate from a year-long program at the Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing, had not run for political office previously. She ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 2,442 votes.

Carter’s work experience is relatively limited: six months as a reporter for a local newspaper and a stint in customer service in retail. His forays into politics include founding his high school’s Republican club and volunteering on local political races.

His campaign resonates with Tim Clarke, 57, a retired law enforcement officer who lives in Rocky Ridge. Carter’s youth doesn’t bother Clarke.

“I just think he’s the best candidate. He’s been out working hard and he’s going to get my vote,” Clarke said. “I’d like to have someone a little older but … his thought process is similar to mine. We’re both conservative.”

Clarke said he gave Carter a lot of credit simply for running for office.

William and Angelina Walsh of Woodsboro are registered Democrats who have lived in Frederick County for 50 years. They both voted for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in previous elections, but as they exited early voting at the Thurmont library last week they said they voted straight Democrat — including Lufkin.

“He hasn’t been around long enough to know what the hell is going on,” William Walsh, 72, a retired federal worker, said of Carter. His wife, also a retired federal worker, agreed. “I wouldn’t vote for anyone associated with Trump,” Angelina Walsh said.

Blue said he was not entirely surprised to lose to Carter, who has been endorsed by Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, a state delegate from Frederick who defeated Hogan’s handpicked successor, a moderate Republican, in the July primary.

“I knew with the way the political environment is, not only here in Frederick County but a number of places around the country, that Democrats and Republicans, in both parties the far extremes are taking out some of the more moderate candidates in the primaries,” he said.

Blue said that governing from the far left or far right “just doesn’t work.”

“I think it’s pathetic if you cannot see a point of view or that someone else’s opinion has some merit,” he said. “You may not agree completely, but we are more alike and agree on more things than we don’t. And if we would just embrace that and work from that particular angle we can have a lot more productive governance that the citizens deserve. ”

Blue, who backed Trump for president, said he has decided to support Lufkin in the council race. He said that it will “not be an easy battle” for her, but he thinks that she has the life and work experience suited for the job and that she can win.

Blue said Carter has been an energetic campaigner, but he thinks the youth is too inexperienced to be on the council.

“This has nothing to do with me not backing a Republican who beat me. I really [couldn’t] care less. I think this Mason Carter is way in over his head,” Blue said. “I wish him the best. … I’m not going to be rooting against him, but I just don’t see how without a lot of help he’s going to be able to perform the duties. … Every vote, every decision he makes affects all of the citizens of Frederick County.”

Lufkin said she decided to run this year because of her concerns over food insecurity facing children, underfunded public schools, poor internet in the most rural areas of the county and the ongoing toll of the opioid epidemic.

“I turned 30 and realized that I was not having the impact on my community in the ways that I wanted,” Lufkin said in an interview. “I was not helping in the ways that I thought help was needed.”

Carter said in an email that his ultimate goal in life is to be a husband and father, but “with rising prices, high taxes, increasing crime, and overcrowded schools, I fear that I will not be able to give my children the life they deserve here in Frederick County.”

While inflation has driven up prices everywhere and some Frederick schools are over capacity, even some of Carter’s boosters say crime is not increasing.

“We’ve seen eight consecutive years where we have seen reduction in serious crime,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told the Frederick News-Post this week. “So that’s not necessarily an issue when you see what’s going on around us, but we don’t want it to become an issue.”

Jenkins, who has been sheriff for 16 years and is running again this year, has endorsed Carter in the race.

Lufkin said she and Carter disagree on political issues, but it’s her work and life experience that separates the two candidates: “I’ve been working in the family business since I was 14 or 15,” she said. “So that seems like a pretty fundamental difference.”

Lufkin said she would work with Republicans to reach consensus on issues even if that included making occasional concessions — something she said Carter would not do with Democrats.

Carter, who sent out mailers with a photoshopped image of Lufkin with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that called Lufkin “the AOC of Frederick County,” said in an email he would “be more than happy to work with my Democrat friends and colleagues on policies and issues that will improve the quality of life for our families.”

Lufkin has $9,630 on hand as of her most recent filing on Oct. 27. Carter has $11,861 per his filing on Oct. 28.

In March, Carter was asked in the Duckpin questionnaire if Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020. He replied “No.”

He did say then that he would accept the results of the primary election. Asked last month if he would accept the results of the general election if he loses, Carter said he would not commit to doing so.

“How can you rightfully accept something that hasn’t happened yet?”

Peter Jamison contributed to this report.

