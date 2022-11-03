Woman killed in Lorton crash, Fairfax County police say

Authorities said Feth, who was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry on Blu Steel Way, was attempting to turn onto southbound Ox Road when she was struck by a driver of a 2008 Volkswagen Golf driving north. Feth turned in front of the driver, police said.

Ruth Feth, of Alexandria, was killed while making a left turn at the intersection of Ox Road and Blu Steel Way, police said in a news release .

Feth was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Authorities said it was the 15th fatal crash not involving a pedestrian in Fairfax County in 2022. There were 14 non-pedestrian fatal crashes through the same period in 2021.