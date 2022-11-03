Woman killed in Lorton crash, Fairfax County police say

A 76-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in the Lorton area, Fairfax County police said.
Feth was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Authorities said it was the 15th fatal crash not involving a pedestrian in Fairfax County in 2022. There were 14 non-pedestrian fatal crashes through the same period in 2021.
Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but are still determining whether speed was involved. The incident remains under investigation.