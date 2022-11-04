Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting previously charged with murder

Listen Gift Article Share

The 17-year-old charged in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was previously charged with murder in a separate, March fatal shooting at a Prince George’s County mall, though he was later released for lack of evidence, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office.

The teenager was released from custody after the court determined at preliminary hearing that there was not enough evidence to move forward with the charges in the shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s, the state’s attorney’s office said. Five months after that incident, police allege he was involved in the attempted robbery of Robinson along the H Street commercial strip in Northeast Washington.

The development was first reported by ABC7.

Police said the teen was one of two people with a gun in Robinson’s shooting, and that officers were still trying to determine who fired the shots that wounded the football player. Robinson underwent surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and began a weeks-long rehabilitation program before ultimately returning to the field. The teen was charged as a juvenile in the case with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Advertisement

“Enough is enough,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Wednesday in announcing the arrest. “We have to keep guns out of the hands of the youth in our city.”

The 17-year-old’s twin brother, Jabree Hawkins, was indicted as an adult in the fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office. Hawkins is accused of killing DaQuan Dockery, 22, in a clothing store.

Police have said that attack was not random and may have stemmed from a dispute.

The Hawkins family could not be immediately reached for comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article