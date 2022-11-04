What to know about the 2022 D.C. elections

Initiative 82 is similar to an initiative that voters passed in 2018, but that the D.C. Council voted to repeal months later. Many D.C. workers who receive tips are paid the tipped minimum wage of $5.35 per hour instead of the non-tipped minimum wage of $16.10 per hour. Initiative 82 would change this system, gradually raising the tipped minimum to match the standard minimum by 2027. Supporters say the initiative will prevent wage theft and provide steady pay to workers, while opponents say tipped workers will lose shifts and their tips will fall by equal or greater measure as prices rise.