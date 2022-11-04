What to know about the 2022 D.C. elections

By
November 4, 2022 at 9:21 p.m. EDT
Voters arrive at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center to cast their ballots in the D.C. primary elections in June.
Voters arrive at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center to cast their ballots in the D.C. primary elections in June. (Julia Nikhinson/For The Washington Post)
D.C. voters on Tuesday will determine the city’s mayor, several council seats and whether tipped workers should receive the full minimum wage. While Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is likely to win a third term, other contests are more heated, like the at-large council race, which has a field of eight candidates — including three sitting council members — vying for two seats. Initiative 82, which would require employers to pay tipped workers the full minimum wage, is also the subject of heated debate.

What’s on the ballot?

D.C.'s ballot includes mayor, council chairman, several council seats, U.S. representative and shadow representative, several State Board of Education seats, and the tipped-wage initiative. Some hyperlocal Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats are also up for election. Find a sample ballot for your ward here.

Who’s running for mayor?

Bowser is seeking a rare third term in office. After handily winning the Democratic primary in June, she is likely to be reelected in a city where Democrats dominate. Also on the ballot are independent Rodney “Red” Grant, Republican Stacia R. Hall and Libertarian Dennis Sobin.

Who’s running for council?

Seven spots on the D.C. Council are up for election. The most heated race is for two at-large seats, where three council members are among the eight candidates.

Incumbents Anita Bonds (D) and Elissa Silverman (I) are running, as is Kenyan R. McDuffie, a Democratic Ward 5 council member who is running for at-large as an independent after he was ruled unqualified to run for attorney general in the Democratic primary.

Other challengers for the seats are: Graham McLaughlin, an independent and advocate for businesses; independent Karim D. Marshall, a former council staffer who has critiqued the council’s record of overseeing faltering government agencies; independent Fred Hill; Republican Giuseppe Niosi; and D.C. Statehood Green candidate David Schwartzman.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) is running for reelection against Republican Nate Derenge and the D.C. Statehood Green party’s Darryl L.C. Moch.

In Ward 1, Democratic incumbent Brianne K. Nadeau (D) faces D.C. Statehood Green candidate Chris Otten.

In Ward 3, Democratic primary winner Matthew Frumin is running against Republican David Krucoff, who received an endorsement from The Washington Post editorial board, which is separate from the news operation.

In Ward 5, Zachary Parker — the left-leaning former school board member who won a competitive Democratic primary — faces Republican Clarence Lee Jr.

Incumbent Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) is uncontested.

Who will be D.C. attorney general?

Brian Schwalb (D) is running uncontested to become the city’s second elected attorney general. He’ll succeed outgoing attorney general Karl A. Racine (D), who endorsed Schwalb during the three-way Democratic primary in June. Schwalb, a partner-in-charge of Venable’s D.C. office, went to Harvard Law School. He said during the primary that he wanted to use the tools of the office to reduce crime.

What’s Initiative 82?

Initiative 82 is similar to an initiative that voters passed in 2018, but that the D.C. Council voted to repeal months later. Many D.C. workers who receive tips are paid the tipped minimum wage of $5.35 per hour instead of the non-tipped minimum wage of $16.10 per hour. Initiative 82 would change this system, gradually raising the tipped minimum to match the standard minimum by 2027. Supporters say the initiative will prevent wage theft and provide steady pay to workers, while opponents say tipped workers will lose shifts and their tips will fall by equal or greater measure as prices rise.

Where do I vote?

Residents can vote at any polling place in the city, regardless of their home address. A complete list of polling places can be found here.

When are polls open?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

