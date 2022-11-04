D.C. servers, restaurateurs battle over ‘tipped minimum’ initiative

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. bartender Max Hawla was against Initiative 82 before he was for it. The ballot measure, which is before District voters in Tuesday’s election, is a redo of a 2018 referendum to eliminate the city’s “tipped minimum” wage. If the initiative passes, minimum pay for servers and other tipped workers will jump from $5.35 per hour to $16.10 per hour by 2027 — but, initiative opponents say, they will lose shifts and their tips will fall by equal or greater measure as prices rise.

Hawla opposed the 2018 initiative, even posting an image in a social media profile picture denouncing it. Then came the pandemic and protests after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020.

This national social reckoning made servers “aware how systems like this take advantage of people,” Hawla said. And when he talked to servers in places like Seattle, which has a wage system like the one the initiative proposes, he realized some of his colleagues preferred steady pay to the unpredictability of tips.

Advertisement

“That made me realize that I had been lied to about a lot of the things I had been told,” he said.

In reliably Democratic D.C., few issues have divided the dining-out electorate as much as initiatives tinkering with tips. As enthusiastically as people like Hawla and labor organizers defend Initiative 82, other servers and restaurateurs denounce it.

Valerie Graham has worked as a bartender in the District for 25 years. She said she had to speak out when Initiative 82’s predecessor, Initiative 77, went on the ballot four years ago.

“It really kind of shocked me into becoming politically active,” she said.

Graham opposed Initiative 77, which was repealed by the D.C. Council after voters approved it, and opposes this one. She said “outside moneyed labor interests” were fueling both measures. The measure’s opponents have raised about $643,000 fighting it while its supporters have raised about $439,000 trying to get it passed, campaign filings show.

Advertisement

The restaurant industry offers opportunities to those who might not find them elsewhere, Graham said — people without high school degrees or people returning from prison. These opportunities are available partly because tips supplement lower wages. Asking small business owners to absorb a large, mandatory wage increase — especially in the wake of an industry-crushing pandemic — abandons eateries and their employees to “mob rule,” according to Graham.

“The people who I feel are going to be hurt are the people that this business has welcomed and has provided pathways for,” she said. “That’s part of the reason why I’m so passionate about this.”

Defend Tipped Employees! Vote NO on I-82 pic.twitter.com/S2earZO9JN — DC Republican Party (@DCGOP) November 1, 2022

Some D.C. restaurateurs share Graham’s anti-82 sentiments.

Geoff Tracy, owner of Northwest D.C. restaurants Chef Geoff’s, is confident that his restaurants can adjust if the initiative passes. But his servers make up to $40 per hour, he said, and their pay won’t go up because their tips will go down if restaurants faced with increased labor costs add service charges. No restaurant can absorb the initiative’s proposed payroll cost increase, he said.

Advertisement

“Advocates don’t understand the finances of restaurants,” he said. “They also think that there’s a bucket of money with no bottom. And that’s not the case.”

Indeed, Initiative 82 proponents and opponents agree on little.

Ryan O’Leary, a former restaurant worker and labor organizer who proposed Initiative 82, said employees shouldn’t have to track their tips to ensure they are earning minimum wage. This is a job for restaurant owners — a job only 35 percent of D.C. restaurants bother to do, according to a recent report from worker advocacy group DC Jobs With Justice and the Restaurant Opportunity ​Center of DC.

“It’s very difficult to do,” he said. “God forbid you forget to carry a ‘1.’ ”

Meanwhile, rhetoric around the initiative has been heated.

Valerie Torres, an opponent of Initiative 82 who has been a bartender and server in D.C. for 28 years, said the measure’s supporters have harassed opponents at their workplaces. She prefers the current system, which allows servers to “be in charge of our earning potential.”

Advertisement

“These outside organizations have been politicizing my livelihood and my community,” she said. “I don’t feel qualified to decide how real estate agents are compensated or make their money. I don’t know that other people should be tasked with making such a big decision on a ballot.”

If D.C. voters approve Initiative 82, the city’s elected officials appear to have no appetite for thwarting their will again. Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large), who led the Initiative 77 repeal effort in 2018 and is running for reelection, said last month that he will not introduce legislation to challenge the vote’s outcome and doesn’t expect fellow council members will either.

Meanwhile, as voters are deciding on the measure, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) announced an investigation of restaurants that use an app to distribute tipped earnings to employees, alleging some businesses illegally charge workers a fee for the service.

Advertisement

In a news release Wednesday, the attorneys general’s office said GratShare, owned by the Florida-based company Gratuity Solutions, unlawfully charged employees fees to receive their tips. Business owners should pay these fees, the release said.

DC workers: Protect your tips. Your employer should not be charging you a fee to receive your hard-earned tips.



Restaurants that use the tip distribution app GratShare are charging workers illegal fees. Check if you’re being charged fees, and let us know.https://t.co/epNC6Ixfak pic.twitter.com/OUzsfCUOby — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 2, 2022

In an email, Gratuity Solutions founder Aleks Stepanovich said he started his career in D.C. restaurants in the 1990s. GratShare “always starts with the establishment paying for the fees” unless employers elect otherwise, he said. He added that Racine never offered the company the chance to present its position.

“The restaurant industry has been plagued with issues, especially as of late with the pandemic, and it is unfortunate that the government does not recognize the efforts small businesses are making to ensure that the employees of those small businesses are paid and paid on time,” he said.

Advertisement

The attorney general’s office also announced a settlement with Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, a company that owns D.C. hot spots such as Rasika Penn Quarter and Bombay Club, related to its use of GratShare.

Knightsbridge, which charged workers up to 76 cents per shift to use the app, agreed to distribute more than $63,000 to hundreds of workers, refunding 150 percent of fees employees paid between 2019 and 2021. The company will also pay $5,000 to the District.

In a statement, Knightsbridge said it “stopped the processing fee charged to the employee by GratShare in December 2021, before the [attorney general] began the investigation.”

As the Initiative 82 battle raged ahead of Election Day, some businesses and workers were still learning what it meant. Steve Thompson, who has run Player’s Lounge in Southeast D.C. for almost 50 years, said Friday that he recently heard about the ballot measure on television.

Thomson said he wasn’t “versed on what it is,” but the initiative didn’t sound great.

“I hate the idea,” he said. “People here — they tip pretty good.”

Julie Zauzmer Weil and Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article