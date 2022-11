The shooting occurred before 7:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Fenwick Street NE, an area that includes a Public Works office building. It was unclear Friday morning where exactly the shooting took place.

An employee with D.C. Department of Public Works was shot and wounded this morning in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Works declined to comment on the incident. The victim, a man who authorities did not identify, was conscious and breathing, police said. He has been taken to a hospital.