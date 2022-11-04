D.C. elections board denies Silverman’s request to vacate ruling on Ward 3 poll

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Board of Elections ruled Friday that city council member Elissa Silverman's due-process rights were not violated when the Office of Campaign Finance determined that she misspent public campaign funds on polling for the Ward 3 Democratic primary, despite her objections about the breadth and timeline of the probe. The board's decision marks the latest development in a saga that has captured some public attention ahead of Tuesday's election. Silverman (I-At Large) is fighting to retain her D.C. Council seat against several other candidates, some of whom have made the investigation a talking point in the highly competitive contest.

Last week, the OCF ordered Silverman to return $6,200 for the cost of two polls she commissioned for the Ward 3 council race ahead of the June primary. In the Oct. 28 order, OCF general counsel William SanFord said that Silverman — a participant in the city’s public campaign finance program, which caps individual donations while matching contributions from D.C. residents with taxpayer funds — violated provisions of the Fair Elections Act by commissioning polling in a race in which she was not competing.

Silverman and her attorney, Jason Downs, argued in an appeal this week that the OCF violated her due-process rights while issuing the order. The OCF’s charge that Silverman misspent funds, Downs said, was not explicitly included in the August complaint brought against her by at-large candidate Karim Marshall, which focused mostly on whether Silverman had used the poll to coordinate with other campaigns. Further, Downs alleged that SanFord had backtracked on an agreement that he and Silverman would have 90 days, through Nov. 21, to respond fully to the complaint.

Citing those arguments, Downs asked the three-member Board of Elections to vacate the order and send the case back to the OCF. Although Silverman and Downs are also appealing SanFord’s ruling that she misspent campaign funds, Friday’s hearing focused specifically on the due-process aspect of the appeal.

“There was no finding of unauthorized coordination, and the case should have been closed right there,” Downs said during the virtual hearing. “But without notifying council member Silverman, OCF went out searching for other violations.”

SanFord contended that an initial email sent to Silverman about the probe “indicated that we have the authority to investigate any violations of the Campaign Finance Act.” He also pushed back against Downs’s assertion that there was any promise about a timeline.

“There was never an agreement between myself, Mr. Downs or the Elissa for D.C. campaign that they would have 90 days to respond to allegations in a four-and-a-half-page complaint,” he said, adding later: “You got three extensions — that’s more than sufficient time to respond. And even to date, they have not provided a response, nor a reasonable explanation.”

On the assertion that the probe was unfairly expanded, SanFord also said in part that Silverman, as a longtime lawmaker, helped write the Fair Elections Act and thus should understand the restrictions. “We have an ethical obligation to expose any misconduct that we uncover during our investigation, and that is exactly what happened here,” he said.

The board sided with SanFord, denying Silverman’s request to vacate the order.

In a statement Friday evening, Silverman said she was disappointed in the board’s decision but would continue her appeal on the merits of SanFord’s ruling. She told The Washington Post she would not escalate the due-process issue to the D.C. Court of Appeals.

“I believe the Board of Elections will agree that an expenditure for polling to understand voter thinking in one part of the city is appropriate for a citywide candidate, whether they are under the Fair Elections program or using traditional campaign financing,” Silverman wrote.

Marshall had alleged in his complaint that Silverman used the poll to improperly coordinate with two Democratic candidates, Ben Bergmann and Tricia Duncan, who dropped out of the Ward 3 primary to back eventual winner Matthew Frumin.

SanFord determined in his order that there was not enough evidence to support that allegation.

Silverman told DCist ahead of the primary that she did not share the specific results of the polls with Duncan and Bergmann but did talk to them about the risk of vote splitting and potentially helping another front-runner in that race, Eric Goulet, whom they opposed.

In written responses to the OCF, Silverman said she had polled the race to be “well-informed of Ward 3 priorities” for the purposes of her own election and noted that both Bergmann and Duncan had asked for her endorsement. Further, she said it allowed her to test out an automated polling system — arguments that SanFord found insufficient.

“Councilmember Silverman should have been an advocate for the integrity of the Fair Elections Program as opposed to suggesting to the candidates whom she decided not to endorse that they could better serve the residents of Ward 3 by reducing the level of ‘vote splitting,’” he wrote.

In recent days, Marshall and some of Silverman’s other opponents, including Republican candidate Giuseppe Niosi and Ward 5 council member Kenyan R. McDuffie, who is running for an at-large seat as an independent, have taken Silverman to task over the order, using the situation as a campaign talking point.

Some of Silverman’s detractors have held small protests over the matter, suggesting she should drop out of the race because of it.

