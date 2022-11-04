Lots of partisan money in Northern Va. city’s nonpartisan mayoral race

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax City’s mayoral election is meant to be a nonpartisan contest about land-use policies and other local governing issues. Instead, the race in this community of 24,500 residents — between city council member Sang H. Yi and Catherine Read, a civic engagement strategist — has attracted attention from both major political parties, as Read, a Democratic Party activist, highlights social issues while Yi, a Republican, vies to become Virginia’s first Korean American mayor.

In an era when Republicans and Democrats spend heavily to secure even the smallest victories, the race has easily become Fairfax City’s most expensive, with campaign signs and political mailers vying for voters’ attention.

Yi, who works as a GOP congressional staffer, has raised nearly $103,000 for his mayoral bid, with an additional $67,000 coming from his city council campaign. He counts among his donors several well-known local Republicans including former congresswoman Barbara Comstock, and featured Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) as a guest speaker at one of his fundraisers.

Read — who lost a bid for a city council seat in 2012 but hopes to become the city’s first female mayor — has raised $90,000, with backing from multiple Democratic lawmakers in the state and an endorsement from the local Democratic Party committee.

By comparison, Mayor David Meyer, who is not seeking reelection, won in 2020 after raising just $25,500. Meyer has endorsed Read while two former mayors — Rob Lederer and Steve Stombres — are backing Yi, along with three city council members, some of whom are Democrats or independent.

Nonetheless, Read casts Yi as an extreme conservative, arguing during an interview that voters need to know where he stands on abortion and transgender bathrooms.

“It absolutely is a local issue,” Read said, noting that some schools in the city are scheduled to undergo renovations while the Youngkin administration is trying to have transgender children categorized by their “biological sex” when it comes to using school bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.

“There are transgender children in our Fairfax City schools,” she said. “Will the city council [with Yi as mayor] support gender-inclusive bathrooms in those renovations?”

Yi would not answer questions about his positions on those topics during a separate interview. Instead, he said he would focus on creating more affordable housing, attracting businesses and improving schools in a manner that reflects “the welcoming spirit” of his increasingly diverse community, which includes about 4,500 Asian Americans.

Read also said she counts better housing opportunities, schools and economic development as top priorities.

“All this is is an effort to add partisan drama to a nonpartisan race,” Yi said about Read’s attacks, noting that she received a $2,500 donation from Energized for Change, a political action committee launched by former Virginia House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) to help Democrats win more seats in that chamber. “She’s the one who is partisan.”

Read’s supporters have attacked Yi over a sample ballot that suggested voting for him and other city council candidates who have endorsed his campaign, calling the ballot a violation of state election laws because it did not sufficiently identify who was behind it.

Yi was present outside an early-voting site when the ballots were being passed out. But he said he didn’t know that was happening and that his campaign did not create or authorize the ballot, distributed by a group called Concerned Citizens of Fairfax.

“I didn’t give permission for them to use my name on it,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know who is behind the group. The mailer did not have a phone number, mailing address or other identifying information, and the organization could not be reached.

Both candidates are out to make history in the city.

Yi, the son of Korean immigrants, is aiming to become the state’s first Korean American mayor, highlighting that possibility during his campaign.

“One of the things that inspired me to be in public service was because my parents had a very low level of connectivity to the government,” he said. “There were many things I missed as a child because they didn’t speak the language or didn’t understand how the school system worked. My city is 30 percent foreign-born and I think about my parents every time I engage with them.”

His candidacy has garnered some support from Korean American donors but has not generated widespread excitement in that community because of his party affiliation, said Steve Lee, president of the nonprofit Korean American Association of Greater Washington, which is based in nearby Annandale.

“There are more Democrats in Northern Virginia, even in the Korean community,” Lee said. “Sometimes people think, hey, he’s Korean. Let’s help the Korean. It doesn’t necessarily work that way.”

Read is working to become the city’s first female mayor, though she has not made that an aspect of her campaign.

She said she hopes to champion the construction of more sidewalks in areas of Fairfax City. Read also wants to the city to install public bathrooms inside its parks, which the city has long resisted doing.

“Why an educated, affluent community like Fairfax City has somehow decided that normalizing Port-A-Johns as a permanent solution is quite beyond me,” she said.

Meyer, the current mayor, said Read has a better temperament to be the city’s mayor, adding that Yi’s “laissez faire approach” to development would take the city backward.

Meyer added that Yi split from most council members on important votes, including whether to rename some streets bearing Confederate names, most of which were in the Mosby Woods development, which was built around a Civil War theme.

Yi opposed renaming all but two streets — Rebel Road in Mosby Woods and Stonewall Avenue, which is in a different neighborhood — arguing that those choices should be up to the people who live there.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in last few years as a city,” Meyer said. “I believe that Catherine understands those accomplishments and would be effective in building on them.”

But in a city where many residents are employees of the federal government, Yi’s government experience has been an advantage, winning him broader support.

Kate Doyle Feingold, a federal government employee who is running for city council, said she is backing Yi despite disagreeing with him on social issues. Feingold declined to discuss her party affiliation or say which government agency she works for, citing the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in explicitly partisan activities. Participation in nonpartisan elections is allowed under that law.

Feingold said Yi has been quick to respond to community concerns, particularly a concern she and some neighbors had over a developer’s plans to cut down trees in their community.

“Sang was one of the only council members who reached out and responded,” she said. “There have been other local city issues over the past years where you email the entire city council or mayor and Sang has been one of those who has consistently responded.”

Feingold added that the partisan nature of the race has made her uncomfortable. Council member So P. Lim, who also endorsed Yi, sympathized with that uneasiness.

She agreed to back Yi before Read entered the race, she said.

“I’ve worked with Sang for the past four years and I know his style, I know his thoroughness,” Lim said. But “if I knew there was another candidate, I would have probably stayed out of the picture.”

