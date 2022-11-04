Florida medical boards ban care for transgender minors

Florida’s medical boards approved a rule Friday that will bar minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatments for gender dysphoria.
Multiple professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, and the Endocrine Society, have endorsed puberty blockers and hormones as appropriate treatments for young people with gender dysphoria. Studies have found that puberty blockers and hormone therapy can reduce emotional distress for transgender young people and reduce the risk of suicide.
Preventing young people from accessing that care could lead to “tragic health consequences,” the head of the American Medical Association said last year.
This story is developing and will be updated.