Florida medical boards ban care for transgender minors

By
November 4, 2022 at 4:49 p.m. EDT
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in 2021. State health officials asked the state medical board to draft new policies on gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth. (Chris O'meara/AP)

Florida’s medical boards approved a rule Friday that will bar minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatments for gender dysphoria.

The ban, which will go into effect after a 21-day public comment period, includes nonsurgical exceptions for young people who are already receiving care.

Other states have attempted to enact bans on such care, but Florida is the first to do so through its medical boards. Alabama and Arkansas approved similar measures through the legislative process, but families filed lawsuits against both, and judges have barred either from taking effect as the litigation plays out. Arizona lawmakers also passed a ban earlier this year, but that law has not taken effect yet, and activists have vowed to sue.

Multiple professional organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, and the Endocrine Society, have endorsed puberty blockers and hormones as appropriate treatments for young people with gender dysphoria. Studies have found that puberty blockers and hormone therapy can reduce emotional distress for transgender young people and reduce the risk of suicide.

Preventing young people from accessing that care could lead to “tragic health consequences,” the head of the American Medical Association said last year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

