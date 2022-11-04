Five found apparently shot in house in Charles County, Md.

Gift Article Share

Five people were found dead Friday in a house in Charles County, Md., after apparentl being shot, authorities said. The scene was confined to the house in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata, the sheriff’s office said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The five appeared to be adults, said Janelle Love, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s office said. It appeared from preliminary information that all had been shot, she said. It was not clear, she said, what relationships existed among the five.

No information was available about any suspect in the deaths, and nothing could be learned immediately about what prompted the shootings.

It appeared that a large contingent of emergency personnel responded to the scene and the matter was under investigation Friday night.

The site is on a street of single family houses, about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

One resident said she regarded the street as a quiet one, where “nothing ever happens.” She said she knew of nobody living there who seemed likely to be involved in an incident that brought so heavy a police presence.

GiftOutline Gift Article