A man was fatally shot Friday morning near the Kennedy Center, according to D.C. police.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The man was found with gunshot wounds around 8 a.m. on the 2700 block of F Street, NW. There was no further information available Friday morning on circumstance.