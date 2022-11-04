What we’ve learned from the Jan. 6 Oath Keepers trial so far

The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol reached a turning point as U.S. prosecutors finished presenting their case Thursday in federal court.
Rhodes is the highest-profile defendant charged so far in the Jan. 6 investigation and is accused of steering a months-long effort to prevent by force the swearing-in of President Biden. He is among 14 defendants hit with the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy in one of the largest investigations in U.S. history, and the trial has been watched closely for what it might reveal about the quest to subvert the 2020 presidential election results by anyone in President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Rhodes is on trial with Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins. All are accused of conspiring to engage in sedition, obstruct Congress’s affirmation of Biden’s victory and impede lawmakers from performing their official duties on Jan. 6. Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, who went into the Capitol, are also accused of damaging property, and all but Watkins are charged with destroying evidence.
Here are some highlights of testimony and evidence the government has presented:
