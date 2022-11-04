Teenager gravely wounded in shooting near downtown, D.C. police say

Gift ArticleShareA teenage boy was critically wounded Friday in a daytime shooting near downtown, D.C. police said.The boy was not conscious and was not breathing after being hit about 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Seventh Street NW, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightThe daytime shooting, just north of the downtown area, comes amid what police describe as an increase in attacks by teenagers and on teenagers.On Monday night, a 14-year-old was fatally shot in Southeast Washington.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...