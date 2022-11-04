The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Teenager gravely wounded in shooting near downtown, D.C. police say

The boy is unconscious and not breathing, police say

November 4, 2022 at 6:10 p.m. EDT

A teenage boy was critically wounded Friday in a daytime shooting near downtown, D.C. police said.

The boy was not conscious and was not breathing after being hit about 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Seventh Street NW, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The daytime shooting, just north of the downtown area, comes amid what police describe as an increase in attacks by teenagers and on teenagers.

On Monday night, a 14-year-old was fatally shot in Southeast Washington.

