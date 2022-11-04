The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two fatally shot at Prince George’s County grocery store

By
November 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Prince George's County police on the scene of a shooting in which two people were killed at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. (Katie Mettler/The Washington Post)

Two people were fatally shot Friday at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md., police said.

Prince George’s County police said in a tweet that investigators were on the scene of a “double fatal shooting” at a store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane. The circumstances were not immediately clear.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community,” police wrote.

This developing story will be updated.

