As a freshman at Howard University, Hassan Abdus-Sabur found himself sitting in a crowded auditorium, listening to a speaker instruct students to look to their left and look to their right. Many of the people in those seats, the speaker warned, wouldn't make it to graduation.

Hassan didn't realize it at the time, but he would be one of them.

As he tells it, he spent two years attending the D.C.-based university before heading home to Newark. He was financially struggling at the time, and college expenses were adding up. That was one reason he decided to leave — but it wasn’t the only one. He sees that now.

“I could blame it on finances,” he said on a recent morning. “But I could have gotten a job, I could have stayed in D.C., I could have finished out the time I had left.”

He could have graduated with a degree from one of the country’s HBCUs — Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

But he was 19, he said, and his pride and maturity level left him instead trying to make his way through life like electricity — following the path of least resistance. He moved back in with his parents. He started working. He had a child. And it took years before he realized what he gave up when he left Howard. On the day we talked, he ticked off a long list of names of notable alumni, including Vice President Harris and Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, all too aware that he can’t claim one title they hold.

“I don’t get to wear the Howard alumni hat,” he said. “I can wear the Howard shirt, but I can’t wear the Howard alumni hat … That’s such a bitter pill because I love that place. It gave me so much, just in the time I was there.”

We all carry our biggest regrets in different ways. Some of us try to push them to the far recesses of our minds in hopes of forgetting the circumstances that led to them. Some of us keep them close, allowing them to take up space in our thoughts as we go about our days. And then there are those among us who openly claim them and use them to propel us in directions we might not go otherwise.

Hassan has done that with his lost opportunity. He is now 48, and he still does not have a bachelor’s degree from Howard or any university. But despite that and because of that, he has spent the last several years working to help raise money for students who attend HBCUs.

Since 2020, he has helped raise more than $100,000, and his effort gained the attention of GoFundMe staff members. Hassan was named a GoFundMe Hero, and he is now collaborating with the company on an initiative that aims to get textbook grants worth $500 each to HBCU students. That effort is being done through the company’s GoFindYou initiative, which is described online as “a place to celebrate stories of Black joy often overlooked.”

“We see a lot of stories of Black joy that get overshadowed by grief and trauma,” GoFundMe communications director Leigh Lehman said. But mixed in with fundraising efforts centered around painful subjects, she said, are ones that aim to raise money to start small businesses, pay for Black and Brown children to see movies such as Black Panther and “fund the next generation of HBCU scholars.”

As of Friday, the fundraising page for the textbook grants showed that more than $22,000 had been raised toward a $75,000 goal. Lehman said the company has been trying to get word out about it to students, so they can benefit from it, and to potential donors, so they can contribute to it.

“We want it to live on in perpetuity,” she said.

As the Supreme Court considers the issue of affirmative action, much public debate lately has centered around admitting Black and Brown students into colleges and universities. But getting in is only part of the picture. Staying in can also prove a challenge, especially since broader economic inequities leave many of those students entering with less financial security than their White peers.

As someone who grew up in an underserved neighborhood and was fortunate enough to make it into Stanford University, I can tell you that financial help beyond loans would have brought welcomed relief, even if it only came in the form of a textbook grant. For one class, I had to buy more than 30 books.

Hassan, who now works for a Newark council member, said that he grew up in a “typical working poor” household in a neighborhood that was a food desert. His hope with the fundraising, he said, is not only to see students graduate, but to also see them return to their communities and improve lives there. What that might look like, he said, is a student coming home and saying, “My mother’s block is falling apart, I have an engineering degree, how can I help?”

Hassan has launched a nonprofit to handle the distribution of funds that are raised. But in 2020, the effort started in a simple way — with a request from a friend. One of Hassan’s former college classmates told him that his niece had been accepted to Howard but needed help covering her tuition. Hassan donated to her GoFundMe page, but then worried she might not make it to her goal of $18,000. So, he came up with an idea: He would raise money for her by riding his bike from Newark to Howard University. Four friends agreed to join him and their effort became “Bike for Marbella.”

Together they raised about $7,000, which was short of Marbella’s goal, but proved enough when combined with the funds she had collected and the money she saved by studying from home after covid precautions caused the campus to close.

The next year, Hassan biked again — and this year, he did it again. Along the way, he said, he and the other bicyclists met strangers who donated on the spot when they heard about the cause. A man they met in Maryland told them his grandson attends an HBCU and gave them $50. A woman who overheard the exchange then donated, too.

A GoFundMe page for the most recent “HBCU Scholarship Bike Ride” shows a goal set at $50,000 and more than $64,000 raised.

But a different measurement of success also exists. Hassan said Marbella has graduated, and two other students who received funds are set to graduate in 2024. That year will also see Hassan get his bachelor’s degree. He said he was inspired to return to school and has been attending Rutgers University. “You can’t tell children to do something, and you’re not doing it,” he said.

Getting that degree will mark a major milestone in his life, but in a way, he already feels as if he has walked across the stage. Each year, the bike ride ends at the Yard on Howard University’s campus, and the riders are greeted with applause.

“When I roll onto campus, that’s my graduation every year,” he said. “When everyone is cheering, that’s my graduation.”

