Police identify guard and customer fatally shot at Md. grocery store

By
November 5, 2022 at 6:05 p.m. EDT

Police on Saturday identified the two people fatally shot Friday at a Giant grocery store in Prince George’s County, Md., as Willie Tate, a 43-year-old security guard at the store, and Zaila Akida, 20.

Tate, of Fredericksburg, Va., tried to prevent Akida, of District Heights, Md., from stealing items from the store Friday morning, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Akida pulled a gun out of a backpack and shot Tate, police said, and he returned fire.

Tate was pronounced dead at the scene. Akida was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

It was the second fatal incident at the Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill, Md., this week. A man was fatally stabbed in the same shopping center on Wednesday.

