Police identify guard and customer fatally shot at Md. grocery store

Police on Saturday identified the two people fatally shot Friday at a Giant grocery store in Prince George’s County, Md., as Willie Tate, a 43-year-old security guard at the store, and Zaila Akida, 20.
Akida pulled a gun out of a backpack and shot Tate, police said, and he returned fire.
Tate was pronounced dead at the scene. Akida was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
It was the second fatal incident at the Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill, Md., this week. A man was fatally stabbed in the same shopping center on Wednesday.