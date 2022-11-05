Md. man returned home to find family shot dead, brother says

Gift Article Share

Robin Mann said his brother, Darin Mann, returned home from work Friday afternoon and made a horrific discovery inside his Charles County home: five people dead from gunshot wounds, including his ex-wife and adult son and daughter. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Robin Mann said the alleged shooter, who was known to the family, and another person whose identity remains unclear were also among the dead. Robin Mann said he does not know the motive for the shooting, but Darin Mann and the rest of the family are devastated.

Robin Mann identified the dead as his former sister-in-law Sommaly Mann, niece Sara Mann and nephew Kai Mann. Sara Mann is in her early 20s and Kai Mann is in his late teens, Robin Mann said. Robin Mann did not know the name of the alleged shooter, but said he had a connection to the family.

“What can you say?” Robin Mann said, groping for words to describe the tragedy. “They were full of life. Good kids.”

Advertisement

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on Robin Mann’s account of the shootings, saying it planned to release the identities of the victims, their relationships and more details about the killings later on Saturday.

The apparent quintuple slaying was reported to authorities around 4 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata, Md., the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said the owner of the home found the victims inside. Detectives are still trying to determine when they were shot, but all appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Diane Richardson, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said investigators worked through the night at the large single-family home in the Agricopia neighborhood, piecing together what happened. The house, about 30 miles south of D.C., is situated on a residential street.

Advertisement

Robin Mann said his brother was a former doctor who now owned a painting business. Kai Mann worked with his father, and Sara Mann worked in the field of cosmetic surgery.

Authorities responded a report of a shooting at the home Friday, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies went inside, they discovered the deceased victims, all of whom appeared to be adults, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said the incident was “isolated” to the home and there was no public threat.

There were a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene Friday night, but by Saturday morning, it did not appear any police remained on the scene. People were seen hugging outside the home on Saturday morning but declined to comment.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive in the shootings. Darin Mann and other people listed as living at the address for the home could not immediately be reached by phone on Saturday morning.

One resident interviewed Friday described the street where the shooting occurred as calm, where “nothing ever happens.” She said she knew of nobody living in the home who appeared likely to be involved in such an incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article