Teen arrested in Northeast teen’s slaying, D.C. police say

A teenager has been arrested in connection with one of three recent killings of teenage boys in the District, the D.C. police said. The suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Northeast, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old, Andre Robertson Jr., also of Northeast, the D.C. police said.

He was shot Oct. 13 in the 500 block of 48th Place, NE, the police said. No motive could be learned. It appeared that he may have been targeted.

He was sitting on a porch with others in the afternoon when three people approached and began shooting, police said at the time of the incident.

The arrest came Friday, the same day as another 15-year-old was fatally shot at the northern edge of the downtown area. That killing was the second of a teenager in less than a week; a 14-year-old was killed on Halloween.

The arrest in the earlier October shooting, as well as the deaths of the two 15-year-olds, less than a month apart, appeared to exemplify what police describe as a trend in violent crime in the District.

Officials have said that there has been an increase this year in the number of young people who have been either victims or suspects in violent crime.

The trend has involved many incidents in which shootings appear to be prompted by relatively minor disputes, according to police.

Investigators are continuing to look into the Oct. 13 killing, the police said.

