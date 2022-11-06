The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Detectives investigate fatal stabbing in Hyattsville

By
November 6, 2022 at 1:07 p.m. EST
(Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man early Sunday in Hyattsville.

Responding to a report of a stabbing just before 1 a.m., Prince George’s County police arrived in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Langley Park and found a man suffering from a serious injury, police said in a tweet.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died a few hours later, police said. They did not provide any additional details.

Detectives are searching for a suspect and a motive in the attack. Prince George’s County police ask anyone with information to call them through the department’s Crime Solvers line at 866-411-TIPS.

