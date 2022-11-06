Detectives investigate fatal stabbing in Hyattsville

Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man early Sunday in Hyattsville.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he died a few hours later, police said. They did not provide any additional details.
Detectives are searching for a suspect and a motive in the attack. Prince George’s County police ask anyone with information to call them through the department’s Crime Solvers line at 866-411-TIPS.
FATAL STABBING: At approx. 12:50 am officers responded to the 8100 blk of 15th Ave for a cutting . Once on scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. He was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later. pic.twitter.com/X1cRsH887Z— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 6, 2022