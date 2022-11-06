Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parents. Can we ever forgive them? Recently I wrote about the whole new world that opens up to children when they grow up and move away from home. Suddenly they see that not everyone does things the way their family does. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight I asked readers to share their own examples of family traditions they took for granted until they encountered other families, other traditions. I received hundreds of emails — hey, it’s cheaper than therapy — the vast majority of which were about a familiar familial minefield: food.

And that’s where we’ll start today, pitying the poor mother (invariably, the mother) who had to cook in the 1950s, ’60s and/or ’70s, a time when dinner tended toward the canned or frozen, the over-boiled or the pan-fried — or as one reader put it: “ultra thin pork chops that were fried so long they would ‘snap’ when broken.”

Advertisement

Cindy Albert of Alexandria, Va., grew up thinking asparagus was the most awful vegetable ever.

“My mother used canned asparagus, served cold with a dollop of Miracle Whip on top, as a salad,” she wrote. “I hated it. And then I discovered fresh asparagus, which is a whole other vegetable! It's delicious.”

Susan C. Lakatos’s mother was a boiler, dumping green vegetables into boiling, over-salted water and cooking them until they were pale brown and wilted.

Wrote Susan, of New York City, “Lightly steamed crisp broccoli was a revelation! It’s now one of my favorite foods. I’ll bet George H.W. Bush hated broccoli because his mother overcooked it, too.”

For Anitra Kitts, who grew up in Portland, Ore., and now lives in Munich, it wasn’t broccoli that was objectionable in hindsight, but her mother’s monthly liver and bacon.

Advertisement

“My mom killed the liver till it was dead — dead and dry — then offered up a couple of well-cooked pieces of bacon that could be eaten with each bite of the dead meat,” Anitra wrote. “I am here to tell you that there is not enough bacon in this world to make dry, pan-cooked liver consumable.”

There had to be a better way. And there was. Wrote Anitra: “I discovered pâté and One a Day vitamins with iron.”

When Jennifer Musser was growing up, her family drank powdered milk, which was cheaper than regular milk.

“Each week, one of our chores was to mix up the milk powder and water, try not to sneeze from the milk dust, and squish out all the lumps,” wrote Jennifer, of Arlington, Va. “It was pretty awful, but we kids didn’t realize it at the time. Once I went to college and tasted real milk, I vowed never to drink powdered milk again and I haven’t.”

Advertisement

Patricia Johnson’s mother was a reluctant cook who relied on a few favorite 1960s-style recipes. None of them included garlic. In her mother’s opinion, garlic was “a low-class tacky seasoning that made your house smell bad,” wrote Patricia, of Elk Grove, Calif.

When Patricia moved out, she got her first sublime taste of garlic toast. Wrote Patricia: “As an adult I thumb my nose at my mother’s memory as I add some extra garlic when I cook! Yum!”

Laura Peebles’s stepmother believed that “soggy” toast would give you indigestion, so only stiff, dry unbuttered toast was served with breakfast.

“Thick jam could be added at the table, but no butter or jelly that would make it soggy,” wrote Laura, of Arlington, Va.

It was at a sleepover that Laura discovered that soggy toast did not give her indigestion after all. She’s been buttering her toast ever since.

Advertisement

“Thinking about it now, I don't think I ever did it in front of her, though!” she wrote.

Two words still strike fear into the heart of Lisa Roeper of Capon Bridge, W.Va.: tomato aspic.

“Imagine sitting at the dinner table as a child in the early ’70s and seeing red ‘jello’ at the dinner table,” Lisa wrote. “Pure excitement! Of course I wanted some.

“It was spooned onto my plate and I dug right in and immediately spit it out. I wasn't told that it was a spiced, savory tomato gelatin dish.”

The experience made Lisa a cautious eater, long reluctant to try new things.

“Potato soup with a film of melted butter on top? Pass,” she wrote. “Slimy cooked yellow squash without seasoning? Pass.

“You get the picture. Since then I’ve learned from friends and cooking shows that potato soup is awesome, yellow squash is wonderful, but I will never eat tomato aspic again.”

Tomorrow: More tasty revelations.

GiftOutline Gift Article