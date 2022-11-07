Man arrested in Fairfax County homicide, police say

Gift Article Share

A man was arrested and charged in a fatal shooting late last month at a high-rise apartment complex in the Baileys Crossroads area. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was arrested Saturday in the Oct. 30 killing of Ahmed Hemoh, 26, in a Skyline Towers apartment in the 5500 block of Seminary Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Darkwah was charged with second-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched at about 3:45 p.m. to the Seminary Road address in response to a report someone had been shot, police said. Authorities said the victim was found dead with upper body gunshot wounds.

Residents were instructed to shelter in place while officers searched the building, police said. Authorities said they identified Darkwah through surveillance video as one of the three men seen running from the apartment where Hemoh was shot.

Police said later that they had identified Darkwah as the shooter in the case. He turned himself in Saturday night and was taken to the Fairfax County jail, where he is being held without bond. An attorney for Darkwah was not listed in court records.

Authorities said they identified all three men and believed they are known to one another. Investigators do not think this was a random act of violence, police said.

