Washington-region voters will soon head to the polls

Washington-region voters will head to the polls Tuesday to elect members of Congress, Maryland's governor and the District's mayor in midterm elections that will double as a referendum on President Biden's first two years in office in an increasingly charged national political climate.

At stake is whether Democrats can hold on to three competitive House seats in Virginia as Republicans aim for a red wave to sweep the districts. In Maryland, voters could elect the state's first Black governor and first Black attorney general, while in the District, Muriel E. Bowser (D) is poised to become the first mayor to serve a third term since Marion Barry, the legendary "mayor for life."

“The elections in the region can have a very big impact on what happens nationally,” said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “There’s no more subtle way to put it than to say: Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s agenda for the next two years rides on what happens in this election.”

Polls will be open Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Virginia and between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. in Maryland and the District.

Virginia’s three tight congressional races have garnered the most national attention. There, Democrats Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton are fighting to hold on to their seats against hard-charging Republican challengers in contests that reflected frustrations over the nation’s wobbly economy and anger over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the loss of abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Republicans in those races worked to make the elections a referendum on Biden’s agenda, blaming Democrats for record-high inflation rates driven in part by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Democrats accused their GOP challengers of aligning themselves with former president Donald Trump and of wanting to ban abortion and gut Social Security and Medicare.

Luria in District 2 is considered to be one of the state’s most vulnerable Democratic incumbents. In her Virginia Beach-area race against state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), Luria, the two-term congresswoman who served on the House committee investigating Jan. 6, hammered Kiggans for refusing to say whether she believed Biden was legitimately elected. Kiggans attacked Luria on the economy while tying her to Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Spanberger in District 7 waged a bitter fight against Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Yesli Vega (R-Coles), who has a chance to become Virginia’s first Latina congresswoman in a redrawn district now anchored in her increasingly diverse county.

Spanberger, also in her second term, focused on a leaked audio of Vega casting doubt on whether rape could lead to pregnancy and highlighted an endorsement Vega recently received from Trump. Vega, whose campaign played to the Trump base, downplayed the significance of the former president’s backing. She argued that the recorded remarks about abortion were misconstrued, saying she supports the procedure in cases involving rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Vega highlighted her background as the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants and as a former police officer who still serves as an auxiliary county sheriff’s deputy. Spanberger is a former CIA officer focusing on counterterrorism and an ex-federal law enforcement officer with the U.S. Postal Service.

How Wexton fares against retired Navy captain Hung Cao in her Loudoun County area race in District 10 will depend on how much of a red wave there is on Tuesday, political analysts say.

Wexton flipped the district blue in 2018 and easily beat her last opponent. But the area that includes Fauquier County has shown signs of flipping back into the GOP column after Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) only narrowly lost there last year.

In the race, the two candidates argued over the nation’s economy and abortion rights. Wexton, a former prosecutor, highlighted her role on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Cao has tried to appeal to voters with his story: a Vietnamese refugee whose family fled before the fall of Saigon before he went on to serve 25 years in the Navy.

In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore hopes to become the state’s first Black governor in elections that could also usher in U.S. Rep. (D) as the state’s first Black attorney general in his race against Michael Anthony Peroutka, a retired lawyer and one-term Anne Arundel County Council member.

Former state delegate Aruna Miller (D) has a chance to become the first immigrant and woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor. Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore) is vying to become the first female state comptroller in her race against Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R).

Political analysts say the state is poised to become a bright spot for Democrats amid Republican victories elsewhere, but added that Maryland voters tend to be more centrist, having elected Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to two four-year terms.

Moore, an author and former CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit, is considered a heavy favorite over conservative Del. Dan Cox. Moore has campaigned on a “leave no one behind” slogan, promising to work to overhaul the state’s criminal justice system and close the poverty and racial wealth gap.

Cox, whose running mate is Gordana Schifanelli, vigorously fought against the certification of Biden’s victory. Before that, he launched a failed attempt to impeach Hogan. During the campaign, he tried to stop election workers from counting mail-in ballots early, suggesting that it was a route to election fraud.

The two gubernatorial candidates clashed over abortion, crime, election integrity, LGBTQ rights and the existence of a racial wealth gap.

In the District, which is heavily Democratic, Bowser is expected to coast to victory. The city’s elections also include eight candidates — including three sitting council members — vying for two at-large council seats, and a measure that would eliminate the tipped minimum wage.

