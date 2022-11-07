Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s column, we continue this week’s theme: things your family did while you were growing up that you later discovered were completely bonkers. And we’re focusing on food again. “My family always broke slices of American, deli-style cheese into smaller squares and then placed them on top of spaghetti noodles with red sauce,” wrote Allison Eatough of Elkridge, Md. “After moving out, I quickly realized this was not the norm. If people add cheese to their spaghetti, it’s typically grated Parmesan! While I ditched the American-cheese-on-spaghetti habit more than 25 years ago, the memories of those family dinners still bring a smile to my face.”

Gina Caceci’s mother was a coffee drinker. When each of her children reached age 13, they were permitted to drink coffee, too.

“Unfortunately, my mother drank instant coffee with a dash of milk and so that’s what I learned to drink,” wrote Gina, of Falls Church, Va. “A decade later, my future husband introduced me to real coffee made using the Melitta method. Same process as instant: boil the water and make the coffee, but oh-so-different result! And because it was real coffee, I learned to drink it black — and enjoy every drop.”

Cindy Cheamitru’s mother also drank coffee, if you could even call it that. Cindy, of Rockville, Md., called the weak brew “one bean” coffee.

Wrote Cindy: “To her dismay, every morning I would get up and drive to our local Highs store, purchase a large cup and bring it home. I still remember the dirty looks that I got when I sat across the table drinking my own coffee and reading The Washington Post. Years later, while visiting me in my new home, she declined my offer of coffee stating that I brewed it too strong.”

When Mitch Cohen was growing up in Springfield, Va., all five children were taught to mash canned tuna using not a fork — the tool of choice in most households — but a pastry blender.

“Since marrying my partner, Susan, in the many compromises one must make to stay happily married, I now use … a fork,” wrote Mitch, who lives now in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

I asked Mitch which he preferred. “While the fork method surely satisfies the requirement of smashing canned tuna, I admit that I prefer the pastry blender method, because it reminds me of my now departed moms,” he wrote.

Moms? Yes, Mitch said: “The five children in my family had two moms, a couple since the early 1970s.”

When Jana O’Brien of Duluth, Minn., was growing up, her mother would sometimes make French toast.

“She and my dad put grape jelly on it,” Jana wrote. “I ate it but never loved it. When I was a high school senior, my boyfriend took me out for breakfast. He ordered French toast and put syrup in it. Mind blown! Then I discovered that's what the rest of America does, and I love it that way, too.”

When Karen Carroll was growing up, her mother served cake to her four children by putting a slice in a bowl and pouring milk over it.

“One day one of my brothers went to a friend’s for dinner and they served cake for dessert,” wrote Karen, of Berkeley, Calif. “He promptly poured some of his glass of milk over it. Everyone started to laugh and he found out quickly that other people don’t eat cake that way. It turns out my mom, who had four kids under five, decided that putting milk on the cake made for less crumbs to clean up.”

Karen Moore’s late mother had reason to be frugal. She was born three weeks after the stock market crash of 1929, and her dairy farmer father lost his farm during the Great Depression.

“I was in my 20s before I learned that most people don’t make spaghetti sauce for six people using a third of a pound of the cheapest hamburger meat available and a can of store-brand tomato soup thinned with a little water,” wrote Karen, of Madison, Wis.

Moving in with her boyfriend — now spouse — when she was 20 cured Karen of the most extreme money-saving practices. But one stuck.

“Every time I opened up a new stick of butter, I carefully folded the paper wrapper in half with the buttery side inward, and tucked it safely back into the refrigerator with all the other butter papers, just like Mom always did,” Karen wrote.

One day a few months after moving in together, Karen’s perplexed boyfriend asked why there were several dozen empty butter wrappers in the refrigerator. Karen explained they were for baking: Rather than wasting butter or oil, you could just unfold a butter paper and rub it all over the cookie sheet or cake pan.

Wrote Karen: “Working hard to hide his laughter, my boyfriend gently said ‘Honey, we may not be rich, but we are not that poor. I promise you that we can afford to grease our baking dishes without saving butter wrappers for the purpose.’

“And you know, he was right!”

Tomorrow: More family food for thought.

